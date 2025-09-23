Sophie Cunningham's 5-Word Verdict on 'Dork' Caitlin Clark Explains Fever Feeling

The vibes are high among the Indiana Fever's franchise right now. Not only is this team playing in its first WNBA Semifinals series since the 2025 season, but they produced an impressive victory over the No. 2-seeded Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 on September 21, which puts them in the driver's seat heading into Tuesday's Game 2 showdown.

Nobody thought the Fever would make it this far, especially given the staggering amount of injuries they have had to deal with to this point. While Fever fans are still upset that they don't get to watch Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Indiana's other standout players, who are sidelined right now competing on the court, one of the most heartwarming storylines to emerge in this postseason has been the enthusiastic support these injured players display on the bench during games.

Seeing how genuinely excited Clark and Cunninham get for their team's success speaks volumes about how much this roster likes and cares about each other. And this chemistry is a huge reason why Indiana has exceeded expectations this season, given the adversity they've dealt with.

Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Shares Hilarious Message About "Big Kid" Caitlin Clark

Bench support aside, Clark and Cunningham have clearly cultivated a great relationship this season. And Cunningham spoke about her friendship with No. 22 during her September 23 appearance on The Young Man and The Three podcast.

"She's just a big kid," Cunningham said of Clark. "You know what I mean? Like, she is so phenomenal and so elite at her craft, a generational talent. I don't think I have to hype her up anymore. In fact, we need to get her head a little bit down, and that's what I've done."

Cunningham then laughed before adding, "No, we've had a fun relationship so far. But really, she loves hard. But at the end of the day, she's like one of my little cousins. She's the age of them, she acts like them. I'm just like, 'Dude, you're a dweeb. You are probably the biggest dork I have ever met.' And somehow, you know how to shoot from far out. And you're really great at passing."

Fans love the fact that Cunningham feels comfortable enough to tease Clark, both in person and on social media. Yet, this teasing is clearly rooted in love and admiration. And the combination of these two things is something the Fever's entire locker room seems to share, which contributes to their success.

Recommended Reading: