Sophie Cunningham's Fever Fame Gets UFC Spotlight

Sophie Cunningham has become a bit of a cultural sensation since joining the Indiana Fever. The WNBA veteran's feistiness was well documented before she arrived in Indiana, but her time with the Fever has taken her fame to another level.

This is in large part due to a contest between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun on June 17. That game saw perhaps the most viral moment of the 2025 WNBA season when Cunningham tossed Jacy Sheldon to the floor, an act of retaliation in defense of superstar teammate Caitlin Clark.

Many fans had been waiting for someone to stand up for Clark, something Cunningham made clear was her purpose at the time.

"During that, it was just part of the game. I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. And so, at the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates," Cunningham said then.

Since that altercation, Cunningham's popularity has skyrocketed, with fans drawn to her straight-shooter attitude and the fact that she wasn't afraid to physically come to the defense of her teammate.

Dana White Rocks Sophie Cunningham Shirt

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cunningham's scuffle with Sheldon also received attention for how the Fever star appeared to rely on some mixed martial arts techniques to gain the upper hand, and now her stamp of approval has gone all the way up to the top of the UFC.

UFC CEO and President Dana White posted a video promoting the company's event this weekend, and fans quickly noticed he was rocking a Sophie Cunningham shirt—featuring an image complete with her flipping a double bird.

The apparel also caught Cunningham's eye, who reacted to White's shirt on Instagram.

"couldn’t love this anymore 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote in the comment section under the post.

Cunningham's Free Agency Remains a Topic for Fever Fans

Sep 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the sideline during game two of round one against the Atlanta Dream for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While the image White was sporting is just another example of how Cunningham has become a phenomenon with the Fever, her future with the team is still not set in stone.

Cunningham will hit free agency as soon as a WNBA CBA is completed, meaning she will be available on the open market. The good news is, all indications are she wants to return to Indiana. After all, her toughness on the court and newfound Fever fame have been beneficial to both parties.

