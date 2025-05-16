Sophie Cunningham’s Half-Court Shot Sparks Hope for Fever Opener: 'I'm Ready to Play'
Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham seems determined to strike her name from the injury list for their season opener against the Chicago Sky Saturday. Cunningham, who went down with an ankle injury against the Atlanta Dream in the preseason, has been on a “day-to-day” watch as her healing progresses.
In Friday’s practice though, as the team were hailing half-court shots it was Cunningham who drilled one in with a celebratory, “I told you guys I’m ready to play!” as shared by Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar .
Cunningham has been taking it easy since her injury, but hasn’t been limping in practice footage and even jokingly interrupted an on-court interview with head coach Stephanie White singing, “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play,” while dribbling behind her.
There’s been some uncertainty around her status for the Fever’s highly anticipated season opener against the Sky, with fans concerned she might not suit up due to the team's long-term approach. And after the shot, White was steadfast remaining cautious telling media, “The last 48 hours have been really good so the training staff will look at her in the morning and we’ll make the decision from there.”
Still, that half-court swish has Fever supporters feeling hopeful.
Cunningham was a bright spot during the preseason, especially in the overtime win against the Washington Mystics, where she dropped 21 points and showed exactly why Indiana wanted her on this roster. Her energy, shooting, and toughness have also elevated her as a fan-favorite, with many looking forward to seeing her in the lineup Saturday.
While the Fever haven’t confirmed her status yet, the practice footage definitely gives fans, and possibly the coaching staff some optimism. If she does take the court tomorrow, even in limited minutes, it could be a big energy boost for fans and her Indiana teammates alike.
It looks like if it were up to Cunningham, it’d be all systems go against the Sky, and if she’s hitting shots from half-court in practice, she might just be ready to light it up when the Fever finally take the court.