Indiana Fever On SI

Sophie Cunningham’s Half-Court Shot Sparks Hope for Fever Opener: 'I'm Ready to Play'

Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham drained a half-court shot in practice, uttering some encouraging words in the process with her status for the season opener against the Chicago Sky in doubt.

Rosalina Lee

May 4, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts during the third quarter against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
May 4, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts during the third quarter against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham seems determined to strike her name from the injury list for their season opener against the Chicago Sky Saturday. Cunningham, who went down with an ankle injury against the Atlanta Dream in the preseason, has been on a “day-to-day” watch as her healing progresses.

In Friday’s practice though, as the team were hailing half-court shots it was Cunningham who drilled one in with a celebratory, “I told you guys I’m ready to play!” as shared by Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar .

Cunningham has been taking it easy since her injury, but hasn’t been limping in practice footage and even jokingly interrupted an on-court interview with head coach Stephanie White singing, “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play,” while dribbling behind her. 

There’s been some uncertainty around her status for the Fever’s highly anticipated season opener against the Sky, with fans concerned she might not suit up due to the team's long-term approach. And after the shot, White was steadfast remaining cautious telling media, “The last 48 hours have been really good so the training staff will look at her in the morning and we’ll make the decision from there.” 

Still, that half-court swish has Fever supporters feeling hopeful.

Cunningham was a bright spot during the preseason, especially in the overtime win against the Washington Mystics, where she dropped 21 points and showed exactly why Indiana wanted her on this roster. Her energy, shooting, and toughness have also elevated her as a fan-favorite, with many looking forward to seeing her in the lineup Saturday.

While the Fever haven’t confirmed her status yet, the practice footage definitely gives fans, and possibly the coaching staff some optimism. If she does take the court tomorrow, even in limited minutes, it could be a big energy boost for fans and her Indiana teammates alike.

It looks like if it were up to Cunningham, it’d be all systems go against the Sky, and if she’s hitting shots from half-court in practice, she might just be ready to light it up when the Fever finally take the court.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Home/News