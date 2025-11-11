Sophie Cunningham's New Title Turns Heads Before Caitlin Clark Assist

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark is taking her talents to the golf course on November 12, as she's partaking in "The Annika" LPGA golf Pro-Am tournament in Florida for the second consecutive year.

And Clark won't be the only Fever player present at the event. Her two Fever teammates, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, will also be with her, which is a byproduct of Cunningham making a public request to be Clark's caddie (which Hull seconded) coming true.

Cunningham certainly wasn't granted this request because of her golf knowledge. This was made clear by her misspelling, "Fore!" (which is what a golfer is supposed to say when hitting an errant shot, to warn anybody nearby from getting hit) as "Four!" Clark corrected her reposting the Instagram story where Cunningham did this and writing, "yeah clearly we have a lot to learn about golf... 😂😂😂".

"It's fore bud @sophie_cham," Clark then added.

Caitlin Clark is trolling Sophie Cunningham for saying Four instead of Fore. "Yeah you clearly got a lot to learn about golf, it's Fore bud." Sophie will troll Caitlin back as always. pic.twitter.com/uYyvMAuiMU — CaitlinFor3 (@CaitlinForThree) November 5, 2025

Sophie Cunningham Secures New Title Before Caitlin Clark Golf Outing

This misspelling didn't keep Cunningham from earning her spot alongside Clark during Wednesday's event. In fact, her title for the event has now been made official through a November 11 press release from NBC Sports, which noted that Golf Channel will provide live, on-site coverage of Clark's round.

Cunningham is introduced in the press release as "Clark’s Pro-Am Caddie". Later on in the statement, Cunningham is identified as "Indiana Fever guard and Caitlin Clark’s caddie at The ANNIKA". This is getting some attention, if only because Cunningham (who the press release says will be getting interviewed live during Clark's round) now has her caddie status cemented.

It's also interesting that while Lexie Hull is confirmed to be appearing at the event, it doesn't say anywhere that she'll be Clark's caddie. This is making some wonder what her role will be, and how it will differ from that of Cunningham, given that the initial sentiment was that they'd be doing the same thing.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22), and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) laugh near the team bench Tuesday, June 3, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine that the event will keep Hull separate from her two Fever teammates, which suggests this might be nothing more than them only being allowed to name one official caddie for Clark.

What's for sure is that Fever fans have had this event circled on their calendars even since it was announced, and Clark's participation was confirmed earlier this month. Not only will fans get to see No. 22 compete for the first time since July, but she'll get to do so alongside two of her close Fever teammates, which is sure to create some memorable moments.

