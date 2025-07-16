Sophie Cunningham Sends 7-Word Message on Missed Elbow to Head Foul in Fever Win

The Indiana Fever are now 12-10 in the 2025 WNBA regular season after producing a victory over the 3-19 Connecticut Sun on July 15.

Despite the win, this was certainly not the Fever's best performance. They struggled to string together consistent defensive stops through the first three quarters of the game and didn't look great shooting the ball, either.

And the game's referees also weren't in top form. Not only were there several coaches' challenges that made for agonizingly long replays that ground pace of play to a near standstill at several points in the game, but multiple players were visibly frustrated after interactions with referees.

One great example of this is with Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who looked to be elbowed hard in the head while a Sun player set a screen on her at one point in Tuesday's contest. Despite Cunningham being knocked to the ground by the elbow, no foul was called.

X user @HeavensFX posted a video of this hard screen with the caption, "Sophie Cunningham takes an elbow to the head. No call. JFC."

Sophie Cunningham takes an elbow to the head. No call. JFC. pic.twitter.com/MikZ3TQSMm — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) July 16, 2025

And it didn't take Cunningham long to address this viral post with a message on X that read, "they said I flopped. el oh el."

they said I flopped. el oh el. https://t.co/EV3W5LKkRK — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 16, 2025

Cunningham's post has gone insanely viral, amassing over 680,000 views on the platform in less than an hour.

Cunningham taking an elbow to the head (which the referees presumably said she was flopping for) is probably not how she wanted to go viral on Tuesday. Then again, it might be better than why she went viral the last time Indiana played Connecticut.

