Stephanie White Addresses WNBA Schedule Stress Before Fever-Sky Game

The condensed WNBA schedule has become a big talking point of late. Especially given the rash of injuries across the league.

Of course, the Indiana Fever are not immune to that, as superstar Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury. And the Fever's opponent Sunday has also been affected, given Angel Reese was ruled out shortly before tip-off of the third meeting between the two squads.

The sheer number of injuries had led to questions about the truncated nature of the league's schedule, something Fever coach Stephanie White addressed before the contest.

Angel Reese (back) and Caitlin Clark (groin) are both ruled out for today's Sky vs. Fever matchup. pic.twitter.com/mDrPzkEzSd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 27, 2025

Stephanie White Weighs in on WNBA Schedule Issue

White was asked whether the condensed schedule has impacted quality of play and didn't hesitate to answer in the affirmative. "Yeah, I think so," she stated plainly during pre-game media availability.

"I think it's hard not to when you don't get a lot of rest and recovery. I always think the WNBA season is like this sprint, marathon. You see more injuries when you don't have a chance to recover. It's not like individual teams are the only ones that deal with it. This is a league wide collective issue," White added.

White went on to cite that the NBA has a similar schedule cadence but many more teams, which eases the burden of several of the schedule and travel variables.

"It's the challenge of the footprint of our schedule, no doubt," she concluded.

The Fever obviously will hope to take advantage of a depleted Sky squad Sunday, even with Clark still not available.

Recommended Reading: