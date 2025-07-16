Stephanie White Details Physicality Caitlin Clark Faces After Fever-Sun Game

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark suffered a groin injury with less than a minute remaining in her team's July 15 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

While there's no update on the injury's severity, it now seems unlikely that Clark is going to compete in any WNBA All-Star Weekend activities, as the injury occurred on the same day it was revealed that she was slated to participate in the three-point contest.

Clark's groin injury wasn't the clear byproduct of any physical defense she was subject to. Still, given the relentless nature of how Clark is guarded by her peers, one can't help but wonder whether this physicality has factored into Clark now (likely) dealing with a third muscle injury over the past two months, and the fourth since April.

Fever coach Stephanie White was asked to "describe" the physicality that Clark has subject to during games, and sent an interesting message.

"I mean, there's a level of physicality that they're able to play with against her," White said of Clark, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account. "I knew it as an opponent, and I see it as her coach. I'm not exactly sure why, but it just is what it is. And we've got to help learn to adjust and use it against them in certain ways. We've got to find some ways to make it a little bit easier for her.

"But the level of physicality overall in our league has been at a different level than it has been in a long time," she added.

Steph gotta call out the refs. This aint it. Everyone sees the physicality that Caitlin has to deal with every night, more than anybody else in the league.



"There's a level of physicality they're able to play with against her. I'm not exactly sure why but it just is what it is" https://t.co/3B1RxmfI3w pic.twitter.com/J6hWCL42n1 — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) July 16, 2025

The Fever have another game against the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty on July 16, although they'll likely be without Clark for it.

