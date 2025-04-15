Stephanie White Reveals Fever Emphasis With 2025 WNBA Draft Selections
The Indiana Fever had three picks for the 2025 WNBA draft: No. 19, No. 20, and No. 33. And with these picks, they selected Florida State star Makayla Timpson, South Carolina standout Bree Hall (which her former Gamecocks teammate Aliyah Boston was thrilled about), and versatile Gonzaga player Yvonne Ejim.
It remains to be seen whether any of these three players will end up making the 2025 regular season roster, as there only seems to be one roster spot available between them. However, all three will receive chances to prove to Indiana's coaching staff and front office that they're worth this final spot during training camp, which begins on April 27.
During Indiana's WNBA Draft recap (which was posted on YouTube), Fever coach Stephanie White spoke about her team's selections.
“I think the most important thing for us is defensive versatility,” White said of her team's defensive emphasis following the draft. “Now we know we have a lot of weapons on the offensive end of the floor, but on those nights when we’re not making shots, or when things are a little bit more difficult, we’ve got to be able to get stops, and we’ve got to get better in that area, no doubt about it.
"So having players who can fill those gaps, having players who can give us different looks on the defensive end. Rim protectors certainly... the length, the versatility when you think about Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim, it's something that we've needed, and we need to continue to get better."
Hearing that the Fever were focused on defense during this 2025 WNBA Draft makes a ton of sense, considering the offensive firepower their roster already boasts.