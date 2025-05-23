Stephanie White Spreads Praise in Strong Fever Locker Room Message After Dream Win
Good teams are able to win ugly games. And this is exactly what happened with the Indiana Fever on May 22 when they defeated the Atlanta Dream by a score of 81-76.
It was far from the Fever's most aesthetically pleasing offensive effort, as they struggled to shoot the ball consistently and had another poor showing from the free-throw line. However, because of Natasha Howard's best game of the season to this point, combined with key contributions from bench players and timely defense, Indiana was able to secure their second win of the season.
The Fever's social media posted a video of head coach Stephanie White speaking to her team after the win, where she started the sentiment off by saying, "Big plays at key moments."
She then shouted out several players in a row, beginning with, "You know, [Damiris Dantas] coming in the ball game. Toughness, defense, being a ball mover. Huge! Huge. I mean, Soph[ie Cunningham], way to come back. [Aliyah Boston], you stayed in it, hell of a job. [DeWanna Bonner], you were a killer on the glass. Your defense on those long guards made it hard."
She then added, "Kels[ey Mitchell], that big time three. That was huge. [Natasha Howard], what a bounce back! Everybody is engaged every time out. This is what it's going to take. This is a display of the depth that we have, right? If it's not your night, someone else is going to step up. It's not always going to be easy, teams are going to defend us in a lot of different ways. They're going to try to take one or two away.
"But when we get contributions like this on both ends from everybody, we're going to find ourselves in the win column," she concluded.
Indiana will look to be in the win column again against the New York Liberty on May 24.