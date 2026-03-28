Travis Scott’s Caitlin Clark Admiration Takes New Turn

Travis Scott is one of the biggest rap artists in the world right now and has been so for the past decade. He has also made his adoration of basketball extremely clear in the past.

Scott (whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is 34 years old, and hails from Houston, Texas) is constantly sitting courtside at Houston Rockets games and often appears on or around the court with other teams, such as Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors squad in 2023.

Just like anybody who knows and respects what good basketball looks like, Scott is a big fan of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. This has been made apparent multiple times in the past, including when he showed up at an Iowa Hawkeyes game to witness Clark break the record for the most points ever scored by an NCAA Division 1 player back on May 3, 2024.

Travis Scott pulled up to today's Iowa-Ohio State game to watch Caitlin Clark potentially make history 😤



(via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/bhyekh6HIT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024

Scott also showed Clark love on Christmas Day last year. Nike released a commercial for Clark's upcoming Nike signature line, showing Clark getting buckets on an outdoor court while wearing her signature apparel.

The Fever star gets challenged to make it from increasingly far distances, and her success prompts celebrities like Jason and Travis Kelce, Lisa Bluder, comedian Michael Che, and Scott himself to tell her she can't keep shooting from so far.

Clark proves them wrong, of course. And Scott reposted this commercial to his Instagram story once it was released.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Travis Scott’s Caitlin Clark Admiration Gets Interesting Update

Like Clark, Scott also has a partnership with Nike, which has resulted in several iconic shoes that always sell extremely well.

And it would appear that Clark also likes Scott's shoe line, as she was seen wearing them when she was sitting courtside and taking photos during the Indiana Pacers' March 25 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

This was shown in several photos of Clark while at the game. And her shoes caught Scott's attention, as he commented, "👀👀" on one Instagram post that featured Clark wearing his shoes.

Travis Scott & Caitlin Clark are really like this 🤞🏼😭



Travis reacts to Caitlin Rocking The Travis Scott’s Jumpman Jack shoes at the Pacers vs Lakers from the other day#FromAnywhere pic.twitter.com/uAf2GYTlvb — 👉🏼 Krysta 👈🏼 (@birdology_) March 28, 2026

While Scott hasn't attended an Indiana Fever game to this point, perhaps he'll find the time to do so during the 2026 season, especially if Clark can remain healthy.

It also wouldn't be surprising to see Scott wearing Clark's signature shoes whenever they are released, especially when he makes his next appearance on the court. Regardless, it's cool to see the mutual respect grow between two icons.