Unrivaled Coach Delivers Familiar Verdict on Fever's Lexie Hull

Lexie Hull has evolved into one of the WNBA's most dependable role players. Her grind doesn't stop once the season is over either. After winning a championship in Unrivaled's inaugural season, she now finds herself in a playoff position for Rose BC in year two. Hull hasn't necessarily been known as a player to stuff the stat sheet, but her impact on the floor goes beyond the box score.

Over the last two seasons as a member of the Indiana Fever, she's proven time and time again that she can excel in both the starting role and in a bench role, if necessary. That same versatility has translated to Unrivaled.

Despite Hull not lighting things up as a scorer, she has found other ways to make her presence felt on the court. She has struggled with her shot at times during her two seasons with Rose BC, but like with the Fever, her effort level never comes into question. Hull plays fast and aggressive on both ends of the floor, which meshes well with the style of Unrivaled.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) boxes out Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rose BC Head Coach Calls Lexie Hull 'Glue of Our Team'

Rose BC coach Nola Henry spoke to the media after Friday's loss to top-seeded Phantom about the impact Hull has had during this season—and her words should sound familiar to anyone who has followed the Fever.

"Lexie is the ultimate teammate first and foremost. She's an amazing teammate. She is a pleasure to coach, honestly, she's the glue of our team," Henry said.

"She does a lot of the little things that don't show up on the stat sheet but directly impact winning and losing. You feel her impact every game as soon as she checks in whether she plays 13 minutes like tonight or whether she plays two minutes like some other nights. When she comes on the floor she makes an impact and that's just the testament to how selfless she is and how good of a player she is," Henry added.

I asked Rose BC head coach Nola Henry about the impact Lexie Hull brings to their club.



"Lexie is the ultimate teammate — she is a pleasure to coach, honestly, she's the glue of our team." #Unrivaled pic.twitter.com/2RSuEt5dDU — Wendell Epps (@epps_wendell) February 28, 2026

Hull is a strong three-point shooter when she's on, but has made herself more of a standout player defensively. She plays with relentless effort and is effective at moving without the ball, forcing turnovers, and providing a spark whenever her team needs it.

Coming back to Unrivaled and facing the challenge of having to play with new teammates never presented a problem for Hull. Her on-court chemistry and ability to adapt to change are what make her a unique and special player, not what she puts up in the scoring column.

The positive analysis from Henry should leave Fever fans optimistic for another productive season from Hull in 2026. Hull, like much of the league, is a free agent, but it would be quite a surprise if she isn't back in Indiana, especially given her restricted status allows the team to match any offer she receives.

Because in a period where almost everything about the WNBA is uncertain, Hull's unrivaled hustle can always be relied upon.