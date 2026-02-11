Angel Reese Unrivaled Return Sparks ‘Missing’ Reaction From Fever Star

One of the more wholesome and unexpected women's basketball relationships to form in 2025 was the one between Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull.

Given Reese's long-standing and well-publicized rivalry with Hull's teammate and close friend Caitlin Clark, nobody would have expected a bond to be built between Hull and Clark for this reason. This is why it was fascinating when these two were teamed up on Unrivaled's Rose BC squad during the 3x3 women's basketball league's inaugural season in 2025.

Reese and Hull quickly acclimated to each other, with Reese even hyping Hull up during media day.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Lexie Hull (10) | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Reese and Hull's relationship continued to strengthen as the Unrivaled season continued, and Rose BC kept winning games. Their team (which also included Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens, and Ariel Atkins) went on to win Unrivaled's inaugural league championship.

Hull, Gray, Copper, Stevens, and head coach Nola Henry all returned to Rose BC for Unrivaled's second season in 2026. Reese, however, was nowhere to be found, as she decided not to compete in the league and instead do other things during her second WNBA offseason.

Then Rose BC had a roster spot open up after they traded Azurá Stevens away earlier this week. And several social media teases suggested that perhaps Reese would be making her return to the team.

Angel Reese (5) of Rose BC takes a moment | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

And the speculation was correct, as Unrivaled announced on February 11 that Reese would indeed be rejoining Rose BC's squad for the rest of this 2026 season.

Lexie Hull Shows Angel Reese Love Amid Unrivaled Rose BC Return

Reese's return was revealed with an Instagram post from Unrivaled that was captioned, "The BIGGEST AND BADDEST IS BACK 🔥 ROSES IN THE CHAT🌹".

It didn't take long for Hull to show her excitement about Reese's return, as she reposted this Instagram post to her story on Wednesday and wrote, "THE ROSEBUD WE'VE BEEN MISSING 🌹 @areese".

This prompted a reply from Reese on her own Instagram story, saying, "HI BIG LEXIEEEEEEE🥹 oh how i've missed youuuuu".

Angel Reese's February 11 Instagram story. | Instagram/@areese

It's clear that these two are excited about getting reunited with each other for the final stretch of Unrivaled's current season.

