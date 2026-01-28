Why Fever Fans Shouldn't Worry About Lexie Hull's Uninspiring Unrivaled Numbers

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull is now competing in her second season of Unrivaled with Rose BC after winning the league's first championship last winter.

Despite her team being victorious, Hull struggled statistically during her first year in the off-season league, raising concerns that it would carry into the Fever's 2025 WNBA season. She went cold virtually the entire Unrivaled season, particularly with her three-point shot, a key aspect to her role with Indiana.

This same struggle is beginning to present itself again, as Hull's numbers with Rose BC mirror her production from her inaugural Unrivaled campaign.

Currently, she is 4-of-19 from three-point range, and is averaging 5.7 points over her first six contests. That's along with receiving only 10.8 minutes of action a game, the second fewest on the team.

However, despite struggling last season in Unrivaled, Hull managed to put it all together for the Fever in 2025, which is why fans shouldn't let these numbers create panic for 2026.

Lexie Hull Quickly Forgot About Her Shooting Slump

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrates a 3-pointer Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, one that was a celebrated run for an injury-riddled Fever team, Hull had arguably the best season of her young WNBA career.

She embraced her starting role and blossomed into one of the league's top shooters. Perhaps the Unrivaled woes were the best thing for her. Competing in a quick, fast paced 3x3 league like Unrivaled forces players to polish their skills. Players aren't given much chance at hiding their weaknesses and have to respond much faster.

Hull quickly forgot about her uninspiring Unrivaled numbers and wound up shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc—and that's without Caitlin Clark creating looks for her for the majority of the season. Her shooting was enough to be offered a spot to compete in the All-Star weekend three-point contest, replacing Clark.

Hull tallied 7.2 points per game in 2025 and even saw a jump during the playoffs in point production (10.3). Of course, her value also goes way beyond the box score as her tenacity on defense, hustle, and movement off the ball were all instrumental in helping Indiana continue to thrive despite the litany of injuries.

Hull is the type of player who can help any team. She's already proven an Unrivaled shooting slump wouldn't slow her down before, as she met the challenges in front of her and took the starting spot that was temporarily occupied by DeWanna Bonner in short order.

So, regardless of any roster turnover and free agency adds, expect Hull to have yet another stellar season in 2026—as her Unrivaled statistics are not a good measure of her impact.

Recommended Readings