Valkyries Add Former Fever Player Ahead of Indiana-Golden State WNBA Matchup

With the No. 20 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected guard Bree Hall, who carved a name for herself during her time playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team.

Hall then spent much of preseason training camp with Indiana before news broke on May 5 that she had been released by the franchise, in order to cut the Fever's roster down to size in advance of the 2025 WNBA regular season.

In the wake of this announcement, one X user wrote, "I think there’s an excellent chance that she will catch on with another team. She may well be back to haunt us."

And this prediction seems especially prescient on June 18, as it was announced that the Golden State Valkyries had signed Hall. What's perhaps most interesting about this is that Golden State and Indiana are facing off for the first time this season on June 19.

Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard @breezyhalll.



Hall will be available on Thursday against Indiana. pic.twitter.com/SXBRMdmt6L — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 18, 2025

Hall was molded into a WNBA-caliber player by legendary South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley. And in a June 18 X post, Staley made her feelings about this signing known by writing, "Let’s get it @breezyhall! I love this for you!!! @_Theblackqueen take care of your @GamecockWBB sister!!! 😍😍😍".

Time will tell whether Hall ends up getting playing time against the Fever. But what's for sure is that Indiana star center Aliyah Boston will be happy to reunite with her former Gamecocks teammate, as these two spent a lot of time together between Hall getting drafted by the Fever and her getting released a few weeks later.

