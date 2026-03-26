Who Indiana Fever Should Protect in WNBA Expansion Draft

With just over a month to go before the start of the WNBA regular season a new collective bargaining agreement has been reached. It's not ideal timing, but it officially sets the tone for a historic run in the WNBA. In what would have been a regular offseason, both an expansion draft and a free agency signing period would have taken place already.

Now, league owners and players all find themselves in crunch time. With two new teams joining the league this season (the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo) an expansion draft is set for April 3 where both teams will begin the production of their rosters.

Each of the 13 existing teams in the WNBA can protect five players on their rosters from being selected by either of the newly added teams. Any player that is on the unprotected list is eligible to be selected. The deadline for each of the existing teams to submit their protected players list is March 29. This quickly approaching date puts pressure on front offices, including the Indiana Fever's, who will be faced with making consequential decisions.

Here is who the Fever are projected to protect in the Expansion Draft:

Caitlin Clark

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) handles the ball against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Fever's star guard and two-time All-Star is the first no-brainer when it comes to keeping protected from the Fire and Tempo. Despite Clark having only played in 13 games in 2025 due to a groin injury, her value hasn't wavered. Her record setting rookie season provided a preview of what is still expected to be a prolific career.

Clark is also still under contract with Indiana, so considering her worth on and off the floor, it is the lock of the century that she will be protected.

Aliyah Boston

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) holds the ball while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston has continued to prove herself each year throughout her young professional career. When her and Clark are on the floor together there isn't too much opposing teams can do to slow them down. Boston controls the rhythm of the game inside the paint and has established herself as one of the best centers in the entire WNBA.

She's still under contract with the Fever through the 2026 season and the former first round pick is expected to see a significant salary increase of up to over $1 million due to the new CBA and EPIC (Exceptional Performance in Initial Contract) rule. Boston is a key component in the core foundation of the Fever and they will keep it that way by protecting her in the expansion draft.

Kelsey Mitchell

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) dribbles the ball in the first half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Eight-year veteran Kelsey Mitchell is one of the most intriguing free agents in the WNBA. Coming off one of her strongest seasons where she averaged 20.2 points per game, teams will be aiming for her. The Fever however, under the new CBA, can again core her (which functions like a franchise tag) and protect her from the Expansion Draft.

Mitchell helped carry the Fever through their deep playoff run last season by putting on some of her strongest performances. She plays like she's still very much in her prime, but the question will remain how long she'll stay in Indiana. Mitchell left it all on the court in 2025 and the front office has made it clear repeatedly that she is very much their priority going forward.

Lexie Hull

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrates a 3-pointer Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When analyzing the Fever's entire roster, there's a certain player that has stood out consistently when it comes to proving herself. It's Lexie Hull. She was forced to step into several roles given the injuries the team faced last season and excelled. Her numbers on the stat sheet don't always stand out, but her effort and strong defensive game are what make her a truly valuable piece.

A fan favorite, Hull showed she can fill the void in both the starting rotation and as a bench player. The Fever would be wise to protect her because any team would value her on the roster and her restricted status allows Indiana to match any offer she receives in free agency.

Makayla Timpson

Indiana Fever Makayla Timpson (21) guards Washington Mystics Khadijiah Cave (13) on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics in overtime, 79-74. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever's most recent draft pick developed nicely in her first season. Timpson has the chance to become a prime defensive force and possesses the athleticism to be a natural fit as a rim-runner in the Fever's high-powered offense. Her 6-foot-2 frame allows her to play as a forward-center and block shots effectively. Timpson didn't let the 'rookie' status impede her progress. In fact, being thrown into the rotation due to injuries allowed for quicker growth and experience.

She'll likely be their last choice for the protection list due to still being under contract on her rookie deal. If she was left unprotected, either the Fire or Tempo would certainly jump at selecting her on potential.