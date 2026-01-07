WNBA Free Agent’s Cryptic Fever Fan Response Turns Heads

It will be fascinating to see how the Indiana Fever decides to handle WNBA free agency when (or if) the league office and the players' association ratify a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The current CBA deadline is January 9, and it doesn't seem likely that the two sides will agree to terms before then. Yet, they can agree to another extension after that. This isn't ideal, as it will mean everything that must occur before the 2026 WNBA season tips off (like the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire's Expansion Drafts, the free agency period, the 2026 WNBA Draft, and preseason training camp) will have a condensed timeline.

Indiana Fever General Manager Amber Cox welcomes Natasha Howard back to the team Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, during a press conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. “People say you should have a one page resume,” Cox said. “Natasha cannot have that. It is several pages. Three time champion, two time all star defensive player of the year, most improved player. I mean, again, the list goes on and on and on.” | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the two sides being far apart in negotiations, there's still optimism that a deal will get done, which means the Fever's front office will eventually turn its attention toward improving the roster in free agency. While re-signing players like Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham could be the priority, Indiana will also have their sights set on several impact players across the league, ideally players who can stretch the floor and run in transition.

One veteran free agent who could seem to make sense for the Fever is Azura Stevens, who spent the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Sparks and is now Lexie Hull's teammate with Rose BC in Unrivaled.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) on July 5, 2025. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Azura Stevens acknowledges Fever fan push with telling emoji

Stevens makes sense for the Fever because she's a long and versatile forward that can defend multiple positions and shoot effectively from three-point range, as shown by her 38.1% three-point percentage during the 2025 season.

Stevens posted a TikTok where she was seen dancing with Golden State Valkyries standout Kate Martin on January 4. The post's top comment is from Caitlin Clark (who Martin is best friends with), who said, "Brother no @KateMartin".

This prompted a response from Stevens, who said to Clark, "chillllll she ate".

Seeing Clark and Stevens interact prompted Fever fan @nono to comment to Stevens, "come to the fever pleasee!!!"

"we're winning it all if you come to indy 🙏," another account added in a subsequent comment.

These comments caught Stevens' attention. She initially responded with, "👀👀👀👀 oh". She then followed this up with, "hmmmm".

Meanwhile over on TT, Caitlin is trolling Kate, and “Mer - 16” has taken not only my tweet but the photo of my TV and sent it directly to Azurá, who seems intrigued with the idea. 👀 https://t.co/XLj2PIIQCF pic.twitter.com/RP9NIVJ6m6 — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) January 6, 2026

These responses from Stevens sparked several other Fever fans to tell her they'd love her to come to Indiana this offseason.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether the Fever's front office would target Stevens. What's for sure is that it would seemingly be a good fit for both sides.

