Sophie Cunningham Embraces Boos and Helps Fuel Fever Win

Indiana Fever star guard Sophie Cunningham is perhaps the WNBA's most polarizing player and often finds herself as the subject of scrutiny. But this has turned into downright hostility during the Fever's recent West Coast road trip, which is the byproduct of her stance on transgender athletes in women's sports.

There were rallies against transgender participation in women's sports outside of the Seattle Storm's home stadium before the Fever's 105-95 win against them on Tuesday, which were in support of her comments. Cunningham heard a lot of boos from the crowd during that game, but still produced 11 points, went three of four from three-point range, and had a team-leading +/- of +15.

There were also rallies for the same reason outside of the Portland Fire's stadium when the Fever faced them on Friday. The boos were even louder inside the stadium than they were on Tuesday when Cunningham entered the game and whenever she touched the ball. And yet, Cunningham added 13 points on three of five shooting from three-point range, and her +18 +/- was second to only Caitlin Clark's +23 in Indiana's 112-98 win against the Fire last night.

After one made three, Cunningham responded to the charade of boos by throwing up an "L" with her left hand and nodding her head, clearly looking fueled by the negative energy sent her way.

Sophie Cunningham getting HEAVILY BOOED in Portland...



She knocks down a 3 and calls the crowd losers 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dHD6UwVvYK — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 1, 2026

Granted, the energy directed Cunningham's way isn't all negative. She still is very popular and has many supporters, including a young girl Cunningham gifted a game-worn shoe to after Friday's game, which went nearly as viral as her response to the boos on social media.

the reaction on this young fan's face when Sophie Cunningham gifted her a game-worn shoe after tonight's win in Portland 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZrEYqshqAd — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 1, 2026

Sophie Cunningham Deserves Credit for Shutting Out Outside Noise and Performing for Fever

Nobody wants to be the subject of boos of hostility. Yet, it's unavoidable for some, and these two games probably aren't going to be the last times that Cunningham hears a chorus of boos after making a three-pointer this season.

But she deserves a lot of credit for seemingly letting it fuel her play rather than get to her. This isn't anything new, of course, as Cunningham has been one of the league's biggest villains for at least the past year. And never once has this impacted how she performs on the court.

The Fever are facing the Minnesota Lynx on the road Sunday. Sophie Cunningham will probably get booed at that game. It probably won't impact how she shoots on the court.