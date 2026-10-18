Sophie Cunningham May Be Giving Her ‘Miserable’ Fever Critics Exactly What They Want

Sophie Cunningham spent another segment of her most recent "No Hesitation" podcast episode calling out her critics.

A few minutes into the episode, Cunningham's co-host, Drew Hanlen, went on a rant calling out "clickbait clowns" who post criticism of Cunningham on social media to get a response from her.

Cunningham then said, "I'm so glad you're calling them Clickbait Clowns because... I'm just like, go be miserable by yourself. We're over here happy, trying to embrace everything that basketball is. But we're trying to do it in a loving, kind of cool manner. We have a high IQ of the game. You break down film. I'm over here just doing my thing.

"Go be miserable somewhere else. What are we doing? This is a happy, fun space over here. So, you're never going to get into our bubble," she added.

This sounded similar to the comments Cunningham and Hanlen made last week, where Cunningham told her critics to "suck it".

The main difference between the two was that last week, Cunningham was speaking about people saying she doesn't bring value on the basketball court. This week, there wasn't anything or anyone specific that these two were calling out. And that's where the problem may exist.

Sophie Cunningham's Latest Rant Could Be Playing Right Into Critics' Hands

Cunningham, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the past two years with the Indiana Fever, is arguably the most polarizing player in the entire WNBA. Those who don't like her are never going to change their minds and will find any excuse they can to validate or further their divisive or hateful agendas against her.

Cunningham taking time during every podcast to call them names or tell them to "suck it" is giving them the exact fuel they need to keep going. Especially with this most recent instance, where there wasn't anything specific she was responding to.

Everybody has a right to defend themselves, and Cunningham is no different. But she has said multiple times in the past that the criticism she faces doesn't get to her. Yet, if that's truly the case, why does she feel the need to respond to the criticism on a weekly basis?

She knows better than anyone that it isn't going away, regardless of what she said. It certainly isn't going away when she responds by calling critics "miserable" and telling them to "suck it," because that's exactly the attention and response they're seeking.

The critics won't go away if Cunningham doesn't address them. But if she chooses to ignore them rather than respond to whatever they have to say, the noise they make will be reduced. That's what Cunningham and her supporters should be hoping for, and why Cunningham should refrain from firing back in next week's "No Hesitation" episode.