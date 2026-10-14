Sophie Cunningham's 'Not Going Away' Post Could Hint at Fever Future

Sophie Cunningham is no stranger to getting messages across over social media, as her doing so is a huge part of why she has become one of the most popular (and polarizing) players in not just women's basketball but all American sports.

And Cunningham, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Indiana Fever, might have been trying to get another message across with her most recent TikTok post, which she published on Thursday.

In the video, Cunningham was wearing a full set of Indiana Fever gear and mouthing the lyrics to Rihanna and T.I.'s "Live Your Life" song from 2008.

Got everybody watching what I do / Come walk in my shoes / And see the way I'm living if you really want to / Got my mind on my money / and I'm not going away / So keep on getting your paper," were the song lyrics that Cunningham mouthed while she danced.

Several Cunningham fan accounts have reposted the video to their X platforms.

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Perhaps Cunningham didn't mean anything by this post, and it was just another excuse to get content out into the world. Or perhaps she was trying to say something with the "I'm not going away" lyric, especially since she appeared to be looking around the Fever's locker room while she did so.

But Cunningham is one of the most calculated and intentional athletes in the world when it comes to what she posts. And multiple of her TikTok videos have contained some sort of subliminal (or not-so-subliminal) message

One can easily see her at least trying to do the same with this post, given what she's saying and what she's wearing.

Granted, whether Cunningham ends up back with the Fever next season isn't entirely her choice. The front office also needs to be on board, and they will need to present her with a contract that Cunningham deems worthwhile (she was frustrated with the deal she got from them last offseason but still signed it).

But it's hard to imagine Cunningham posting this video if she isn't at least interested in returning to the Fever next season. And she should be, as being in Caitlin Clark's orbit has been arguably the greatest thing to ever happen to her in her career, given the prominence and platform it has created (which she has capitalized on).