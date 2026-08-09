Sophie Cunningham Has Correct Response to DiJonai Carrington 'White Privilege' Post

The Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday was not without incident. Early in the contest, Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington was ejected after she nailed Sophie Cunningham across the face in chasing her down on a fast break, sending Cunningham to the floor in the process.

Carrington was rightfully assessed a flagrant 2 foul and was tossed. This came after Cunningham clearly took umbrage with the shot she was on the receiving end of.

Sophie Cunningham gets into it with DiJonai Carrington after the hard foul. 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/YhcNRwrnJf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 8, 2026

But if that wasn't enough, what Carrington posted to Threads following her ejection took the absurdity of the situation up a notch.

"WHITE PRIVILEGE," Carrington wrote, while tagging the Indiana Fever.

DiJonai Carrington on Threads from the locker room after being ejected for foul on Sophie Cunningham: pic.twitter.com/BVrzYH2SxH — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 8, 2026

After the game, Cunningham was asked about what Carrington posted.

"I think the league is taking care of that," she said. "This has nothing to do with race. Last year, I did the same thing and I got kicked out. And I deserved to be kicked out. There's no reason even to play that card."

Cunningham was referencing her ejection for throwing Jacy Sheldon to the court, and is correct. The foul on Carrington was called appropriately, and her posting what she did only makes the entire ordeal messier.

Carrington Should Be Suspended for Her Post

The referees got it right on the floor in this instance, and the league office got it right also in quickly rescinding the technical foul Caitlin Clark received in the game.

But now, they need to get another thing right and suspend Carrington.

Carrington's post was uncalled for and is yet another in a long line of unnecessary digs made in the direction of the Fever since Clark arrived in 2024, along with an influx of fans.

Not to mention, recent precedent was set, as Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello was suspended one game for referring to Angel Reese as a "protected species," even though Brondello apologized and was using a common Australian expression and clearly did not mean it any race-related way.

In this case, there is no ambiguity to what Carrington wrote. She also posted, "8/23 😁," on X, referencing the next time the two teams are slated to meet, obviously leaning into the controversy surrounding her actions.

So when Cunningham said the league is taking care of that, they need to do just that and enact some discipline for Carrington.

The WNBA can't afford yet another non-basketball story to dominate the headlines, and the Fever deserve the same respect as everyone else in not being subject to out of pocket remarks on social media—particularly when coming from a player.