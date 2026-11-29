While her personal brand has skyrocketed during her time with the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham's performances on the court haven't reached the same heights. If the franchise re-signs the Missouri alum, she must force her name to the top of Sixth Player of the Year conversations, or the Fever can kiss a championship goodbye.

After becoming Caitlin Clark's 'enforcer', Cunningham's social following increased astronomically. The 30-year-old now boasts 4.4 million Instagram followers, but greater fame has brought more media attention. Cunningham found herself in the midst of a media circus during the 2026 WNBA season, which contributed to the noise around Indiana.

From a personal perspective, Cunningham will reap the rewards of the spotlight; however, the Fever needs a player who can affect winning -- which will be the requirement for Cunningham if she is retained. If Cunningham is handed a contract extension, she must improve her numbers across the board, or Indiana will endure another painful postseason exit.

Cunningham must rediscover her form

Nobody expects Cunningham to take the reins in Indiana. Her job is to make a positive impact from a secondary role, while executing crucial defensive plays. The Fever need a talented perimeter defender who can consistently make shots from 3-point range. If her mind is focused, Cunningham can be that player despite the fall-off she experienced the second half of last season.

Last season, Cunningham averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46 percent from the floor. The numbers aren't disastrous by any stretch of the imagination; in fact, the versatile forward shot an impressive 41.9 percent from deep. Cunningham's problem was that her production came in patches throughout the season, rather than being a constant feature of her game.

Additionally, her defensive impact fell short of the standard expected of a reliable bench contributor. Cunningham averaged just 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game -- her lowest totals since her 2020 campaign with the Phoenix Mercury. Given the Fever's defensive struggles, they can't afford to carry another passenger on that end of the floor.

There are benefits to retaining Cunningham's services for another year if she is willing to sign a short-term contract. Regardless of whether people agree with her views, Cunningham attracts attention to the Fever. Combined with Clark's star power, this further enhances Indiana's marketability. The question should be whether a newly appointed general manager cares about more press.

With the talent the Fever has on their roster, the main focus should be winning a championship. If the organization decides Cunningham can help achieve that ambitious objective, then they need a big leap from the player in the consistency department.

To her credit, Cunningham has said improving her all-around game is a focus this offseason. The Fever will need at least a Sixth Player of the Year caliber year from her for an entire season if she is back on the squad and they hope to win a championship.