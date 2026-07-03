Sophie Cunningham Pointing Meme Mania Called 'Goofy' by Fever Star

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham spoke about her finger-point heard around the world during her team's July 3 practice.

Cunningham (who has missed the past few Fever practices with an illness) was asked what it has been like to become a meme in real time. She smiled and said, "So goofy. Like, it's getting worldwide views now. And it has just been kind of fun to see. But honestly, I have just been dying in my bed, so I haven't really seen [it all]. My mom is keeping me up to date with everything, but it's funny. It's cool. I didn't mean for it to blow up like that, but the internet does what the internet does."

Cunningham was asked what her favorite finger-pointing meme she has seen so far is, and said, "Statue of Liberty. Dude, that is my favorite one. I feel like we need to change that [statue]."

Sophie Cunningham becomes the first statue recognizing Mothers Everywhere! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0l9NEXjQZl — HaleLiberty (@HaleLiberty1) June 29, 2026

Then she was asked whether she had seen the meme the White House posted, and said, "I think everyone around the world is posting it. Every company has done it... So I don't really think twice about it. They're just another group who is posting about it."

And here's Sophie Cunningham on becoming a meme over the past week + The White House using a clip of her in a post: pic.twitter.com/2c8GcvNk4a — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 3, 2026

Sophie Cunningham Pointing Meme Points to Fever Star's Global Appeal

Cunningham is right that her finger-pointing at DeWanna Bonner when the Fever faced the Phoenix Mercury last week has taken on a life of its own on the internet.

While she's also right that its viral nature is ultimately out of her control, there's also no doubt that she has a unique knack for understanding what goes viral, which she has managed to harness several times during her tenure with the Fever.

That's not to say Cunningham is fabricating moments to become a global sensation. Her personality, playing style, and sense of humor have a way of transcending into the mainstream more than most, and her willingness to lean into this has worked wonders for her own star power.

But Cunningham also showed restraint in how she handled the question about the White House's meme, which has amassed over 2.3 million views on X to this point. She clearly wanted to sustain diplomacy when speaking about it, given how the White House and those who live within it is a polarizing topic.

This serves as further proof that Cunningham is not simply clout-chasing for the sake of making headlines and growing her own star power, as she could have used that White House question as another way to easily go viral if she wanted.

And her not doing so shows that her penchant for going viral is authentic and not fabricated, for which she deserves a lot of credit.