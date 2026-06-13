Sophie Cunningham Returns to Fever Lineup vs Sun After One Game Absence

Indiana Fever wing Sophie Cunningham is active for her team's June 13 game against the Connecticut Sun, which Indiana announced before the game began. This comes after Cunningham missed the Fever's June 11 contest against the Chicago Sky, which was the first game she missed in the 2026 campaign. She was out due to a right elbow injury.

While Cunningham isn't one of the Fever's top offensive threats, her timely three-point shooting and ability to get out in transition add a lot of value. Plus, Cunningham often guards an opposing team's best perimeter player, and the toughness and tenacity that she brings to the team can't be counted in a box score.

One would imagine that Cunningham could be matched up against Sun guard Leila Lacan (who the Sun selected in the same 2024 WNBA Draft as the Fever took Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall) when both are in the game, as Lacan has been a breakout player so far this season and one of the only bright spots on the 2-12 Sun's roster.

Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Speaks About Caitlin Clark's Fever Game Winner

Cunningham played a key role in the Fever's win against the Washington Mystics on June 8, as she made the last-second out-of-bounds pass to Caitlin Clark that led to Clark draining the game-winning bucket with about a second and a half remaining in regulation.

There was a lot of discussion about how the play came together afterwards, which Cunningham contributed to with a postgame social media graphic that joked about the possible improvisational nature of the play.

you guys read too much into things. that’s THE EXACT play our coach drew up and we executed it perfectly! https://t.co/8C0iouJ5LK — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) June 10, 2026

However, Cunningham went into depth about the play during a June 12 episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, saying, "That is the exact play we freaking drew up. We literally drew up. And so, they just messed up on defense. Like, there was a miscommunication, there was a cross-screen. I think Kelsey [Mitchell] to either [Caitlin Clark] to [Lexie Hull].... Both [Mystics defenders] went with Lexie, so they left [Caitlin] wide open. And we were going to [Caitlin] anyway... It was perfectly executed."

Regardless of how the play came together, the bottom line is that Clark made the shot and the Fever secured a win that felt very important at the time, since it put them over .500 on the year.

Then the Fever were able to beat Chicago without Cunningham last game and and now looking to extend their winning streak to three games against Connecticut.

And given how that the Sun are the league's worst team this season, Indiana has got to like their chances to secure a win, especially with a full complement of players.