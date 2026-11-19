Sophie Cunningham Says It's "Nice to be Understood" in New Ad
Sophie Cunningham is arguably one of the most popular athletes in the world right now. Since her arrival in Indiana two offseasons ago, Cunningham's on court persona helped her achieve even more off of it. Her fiesty playstyle earned her a loyal fanbase.
That fanbase is wondering where Cunningham will play in 2027, as she's set to be a free agent come January. The veteran sharpshooter spent the last two seasons with the Fever and averaged 8.2 points per game on 42% shooting from beyond the arc.
Cunningham entered 2026 coming off of an MCL tear but managed to appear in all but one game, helping the Fever to a franchise-record 28 wins. With a new general manager expected to land in Indiana within the next month, it'll be interesting to see how much they value Cunningham, coming from an outside perspective.
As for Cunningham, she's currently enjoying her time off before next season begins. She's set to participate in Project B, a basketball league that runs from January to April. So while that's happening, Cunningham will either return to the Fever or have a new home.
Recently, Cunningham's been seen everywhere. From NASCAR races to new commercials, she's certainly building up her personal brand. Her newest ad with Groov had a message at the end that may come with a deeper meaning.
Sophie Cunningham may have hinted at something in recent commercial
In the commercial, Cunningham said things such as, "I'm way more than a number." She ended the video by saying, "It's nice to be understood."
Cunningham has been one that's not afraid to share her mind. On the No Hesitation podcast that she co-hosts, Cunningham called out Stephanie White's style of coaching, saying that the Fever had to run specific plays regardless of what the defense was giving them.
It seems like there was certainly some internal struggle with the Fever this past season. Caitlin Clark recently appeared on the New Heights Show and echoed the same statement about the Fever having so much talent but not doing anything with it.
"I think that's probably the frustrating part of this season," Clark said. "Obviously, we had a great year, we had really great moments. But, you have all of this talent and you are so good on offense and then it's first round exits."
Clark was quick to call for improvements, especially on defense. Cunningham recently said she's going back to the lab to become a more complete player than just a spot up shooter.
Andrew Parsaud covers the Indiana Fever and the WNBA for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.Follow gmengalaxy