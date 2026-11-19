Sophie Cunningham is arguably one of the most popular athletes in the world right now. Since her arrival in Indiana two offseasons ago, Cunningham's on court persona helped her achieve even more off of it. Her fiesty playstyle earned her a loyal fanbase.

That fanbase is wondering where Cunningham will play in 2027, as she's set to be a free agent come January. The veteran sharpshooter spent the last two seasons with the Fever and averaged 8.2 points per game on 42% shooting from beyond the arc.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates with Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, during the game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbrigde Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cunningham entered 2026 coming off of an MCL tear but managed to appear in all but one game, helping the Fever to a franchise-record 28 wins. With a new general manager expected to land in Indiana within the next month, it'll be interesting to see how much they value Cunningham, coming from an outside perspective.

As for Cunningham, she's currently enjoying her time off before next season begins. She's set to participate in Project B, a basketball league that runs from January to April. So while that's happening, Cunningham will either return to the Fever or have a new home.

Recently, Cunningham's been seen everywhere. From NASCAR races to new commercials, she's certainly building up her personal brand. Her newest ad with Groov had a message at the end that may come with a deeper meaning.

Sophie Cunningham may have hinted at something in recent commercial

arch support baddie! come join the fam with me 😉 @GroovOfficial pic.twitter.com/XrgzaizlZv — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 18, 2026

In the commercial, Cunningham said things such as, "I'm way more than a number." She ended the video by saying, "It's nice to be understood."

Cunningham has been one that's not afraid to share her mind. On the No Hesitation podcast that she co-hosts, Cunningham called out Stephanie White's style of coaching, saying that the Fever had to run specific plays regardless of what the defense was giving them.

It seems like there was certainly some internal struggle with the Fever this past season. Caitlin Clark recently appeared on the New Heights Show and echoed the same statement about the Fever having so much talent but not doing anything with it.

Now you heard it from Caitlin Clark. How running a 5 out offense is the direction of the league. To the people who thought not keeping Justine Pissott was not a big deal. pic.twitter.com/9ckiA8rF94 — X coach anderson X (@coachandere6xa) November 18, 2026

"I think that's probably the frustrating part of this season," Clark said. "Obviously, we had a great year, we had really great moments. But, you have all of this talent and you are so good on offense and then it's first round exits."

Clark was quick to call for improvements, especially on defense. Cunningham recently said she's going back to the lab to become a more complete player than just a spot up shooter.