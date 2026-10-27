Sophie Cunningham Shares Victoria's Secret 'Goal' After Fever Season

The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place last Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese became the first female professional athlete to appear in the iconic fashion show back in 2025, which opened the door for other WNBA stars to do the same in the future.

Sophie Cunningham conveyed her interest in doing so during last week's episode of her "No Hesitation" podcast.

"I think that is my goal to be a [Victoria's Secret] Angel one day," Cunningham said on the podcast. She then added, "Maybe me and Christine [Hanlen, her podcast co-host Drew's wife] could do it together. That'd be so fun."

After talking about some of her favorite Angels for a while, Cunningham added, “I will say, when you think of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, you think of people you have never heard of who are just, like, the most stunning creatures to ever exist on this planet.”

Sophie Cunningham's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 'Goal' Seems Attainable

Cunningham's "goal" of becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel is not far-fetched. Not only did Angel Reese show that WNBA players could be Victoria's Secret Angels and walk the fashion show's runway, but Cunningham has also modeled for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in the past and therefore would know what these sorts of events entail.

Cunningham has become one of the most recognizable women's basketball players in the world, as she has done a fantastic job of capitalizing on the added attention her way since she joined the Indiana Fever two seasons ago.

And it would not be surprising to see her capitalize on this once again on landing a spot in a Victoria's Secret show.

Then again, Reese said that she wasn't able to walk in this year's show because she was busy competing against the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Finals.

Granted, Cunningham is going to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and might not be back with the Fever. But if she does re-sign with Indiana once again, fans would much rather see her playing in the 2027 WNBA Finals than walking in the 2027 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

And Cunningham, who still hasn't won a WNBA championship in her eight-season career, would surely say the same.

In the meantime, Cunningham and the rest of the women's basketball world will be tuning in to see Reese's Dream squad facing the Valkyries in the WNBA Finals.