Sophie Cunningham Sums Up Fever Feeling on Spectacular Makayla Timpson Block

The Indiana Fever needed a comeback to escape with a win on the road against the Phoenix Mercury. But there was one play in particular that not only served as a catalyst for the team's late run, but will make the highlight reels—a block from Makayla Timpson that saw her pin Kahleah Copper's shot on the backboard.

The entire team seemed to revel in that moment after the contest with Lexie Hull sharing it to her Instagram story and Caitlin Clark doing the same, along with the caption, "my goodness".

Sophie Cunningham took it a step further with a post on X, adding that it was unlike anything she'd ever witnessed.

"I’ve never seen this happen in the W ever. Just filthy," Cunningham wrote.

I’ve never seen this happen in the W ever. Just filthy. https://t.co/lPrbQ1ssOu — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 10, 2026

What she was referring to was the athleticism required from the second-year forward to get up enough to be able to erase Copper's shot on the glass.

The spectacular play wasn't just SportsCenter worthy but it also came at a key point for Indiana. It allowed the Fever, who were trailing 79-72 with just over four and a half minutes left to get going the other way rather than surrendering a bucket that would have had them down 9 in the closing minutes.

Coach Stephanie White pointed this out after the contest.

"We've gotta give KK [Timpson] a lot of love. Hell of a block that started that on the defensive end of the floor. Those big time plays give you a little juice, and she gave it to us," White said of the rejection.

Fever Defense a Work in Progress

It's no secret that the Fever have struggled some on the defensive end this season. Indiana has allowed opponents to score 100 or more points eight times this year, which is one away from tying the most ever in a WNBA season.

The Fever have even lost four games where they've put up over 100 themselves as a result, so it makes sense why they would be extra pumped about a special play on that end.

One block and a narrow victory over a bad Mercury team don't resolve those issues, and given White's reputation as a defensive coach, it is an area that must be shored up even if there are some personnel deficiencies in that regard.

Still, the excitement is understandable as the Fever were able to secure a victory versus a Mercury team they've had some heated confrontations with of late. Indiana will look to put together a better wire-to-wire performance when they take on the Las Vegas Aces Sunday.