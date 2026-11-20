Sophie Cunningham has been everywhere this offseason. When she's not sinking threes on the court, Cunningham could either be seen on her No Hesitation podcast or at various events for brands that she works with.

Her most recent venture was with Maxim Magazine, as Cunningham donned the cover of their latest issue.

Sophie Cunningham is calling the shots. The Indiana Fever star, who covers Maxim’s November/December issue, discusses her viral “pointing” video, weighs in on “enforcer” misconceptions, and even floats the idea of running the entire WNBA someday in our new interview.… pic.twitter.com/J577IdjuD4 — Maxim (@MaximMag) November 18, 2026

Cunningham's off-court fame has reached levels that she never even dreamed of. So much so that she's had to hire security to follow her around.

"I have security now," Cunningham told MAXIM. "I can’t really go anywhere without being approached. And I’m all for that. I want to be someone that people feel like they can come have a conversation with. But I do think there are boundaries, and I’m starting to say no to things and certain people. We’ve had to take my privacy and protection much more seriously. Truly. As your platform and fame grow, no one really ever thinks about the negative side of things. So I just have to be more careful."

That sounds like something an A-list actress would say. Could that be in Cunningham's future? She recently put out a tweet about wanting to be the next Bond girl.

okay but for real… I want to be the next Bond girl. Someone help! — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 19, 2026

Sophie Cunningham wants to be next Bond girl

After Robert Pattinson was named the next James Bond, social media was set ablaze as the actor has seemingly landed every major movie role as of late. Of course, with every James Bond movie comes the Bond girl.

Could Cunningham play that role? Of course, it'd be a longshot as the producers are likely looking for an actress of Pattinson's caliber to share the screen with him. Still, many on social media went crazy with the idea that Cunningham could be seen in the next Bond iteration.

Cunningham certainly has the fiery attitude to act in a Bond film. While it likely won't happen, it's still a fun hypothetical to think about. Cunningham did act recently in her ad with Groov, where she mentioned that she's "way more than a number."

arch support baddie! come join the fam with me 😉 @GroovOfficial pic.twitter.com/XrgzaizlZv — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 18, 2026

Cunningham is set to continue her interesting offseason, as she has more events to attend. On top of that, she's set to play in Project B beginning in January. Of course, Cunningham's free agency will be one to watch as well, as she's set to begin negotiations in January.

It'll be interesting to see if Cunningham remains in Indiana with Caitlin Clark or join her third team.