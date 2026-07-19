Stephanie White Has Encouraging Caitlin Clark Assessment After Fever Back-to-Back

After the Indiana Fever's July 18 victory against the New York Liberty, Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about how she thought Caitlin Clark fared in what was Clark's first time playing both games of a back-to-back since her rookie 2024 season.

"She seems to be feeling pretty good. I think we'll get more of a sense tomorrow," White said about Clark when asked how Clark was feeling after playing in the back-to-back.

She then added, "There are times where I feel like she looked like she was a little off-balance, but nothing that I thought was concerning. I thought she played heavy minutes; I thought she did a really good job of taking what they gave her. Her facilitating was outstanding. She wasn't making the same kind of shots she was making yesterday, but I think that's to be expected on a back-to-back, for the first time in a couple seasons."

#Fever HC Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark’s first back-to-back in two years:



“She seems to be feeling pretty good. I think we’ll get more of a sense tomorrow. …”



On CC’s sixth tech, knowing eight = a one-game suspension:



“Certainly, there are conversations with (Clark) …” pic.twitter.com/ZEUbmweBZg — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 19, 2026

It's encouraging to hear that Clark held up physically during this back-to-back, given that she has had to manage a lingering back issue throughout this 2026 season and sat out the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back last week.

Of course, White did mention that the Fever would get a better sense of how Clark is doing on Sunday. Indiana doesn't have a practice today, but there's no question that Clark has been in contact with White and the Fever training staff during her off-day to communicate about how she's feeling.

It also wouldn't be surprising to know that Clark is at the Fever's training facility to aid her rehab and recovery after what has been the most physically taxing two days of her season to this point.

White's comments convey that there's no reason to suggest Clark is feeling anything more than soreness after the Fever's win against the Liberty on Saturday, but more updates on this will likely arrive on Monday.

Stephanie White's 'To Be Expected' Stance About Caitlin Clark's Shooting Makes Sense

White was also right in saying that it was "to be expected" that Clark didn't have the same shooting success on Saturday night as she did on Friday night against the Seattle Storm.

For one, Friday night was arguably the greatest performance of Clark's WNBA career, as she scored 45 points in 29 minutes. So that was always going to be tough to replicate. Add the fact that she was playing again one night later (and on consecutive days for the first time since 2024), and it's easy to understand why her 17 points in 26 minutes weren't as remarkable.

The bottom line is that so long as Clark didn't suffer any setbacks, the fact that her body held up through this back-to-back is more important than how she performed on Saturday.