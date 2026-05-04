Stephanie White Says 'Ultimate Compliment' to Caitlin Clark Shapes Fever Strategy

"I'm going to be the primary ball handler, that's never going to change." Those were the words of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark before the team's preseason game against the New York Liberty. She added that the discussion about her usage off the ball has been taken out of context.

The way she addressed it hinted at how prevalent a topic it has become with the fanbase however. And given coach Stephanie White only got to coach Clark for 13 games in 2025 due to injury, the true dynamics of the pairing have not come to fruition yet.

But White was quick to put the conversation into proper context during a Zoom call hosted by the WNBA on Monday.

"This is not some revolutionary idea," White said of Clark spending some possessions off the ball.

"The way that people and teams play Caitlin is different than they play everyone else. It's the nature of her skillset, of what she brings to the table. And it's really the ultimate compliment," she added.

"In order to alleviate how hard she has to work on every single possession, it's important to get her off the ball some times. When you think about what are the ways you can rest while on the floor, that's one way."

White noted that she is aware of how there are those "freaking out" about it, but emphasized it is only part of the overall approach with Clark and that there is strategy behind it.

Of course, she is correct that getting Clark clean looks off the ball can be beneficial, as can putting opponents on their heels regarding what looks they are seeing, and not making the star point guard overexert herself over the course of the season. And as Clark previously referenced, there remains no doubt who will be initiating Indiana's high-powered attack.

From Strategy to Style

Apr 25, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up before a game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

It seems almost anything related to Clark can garner attention, which was the case with a piece of apparel Clark wore at practice on Monday.

She was seen wearing a leg sleeve on her left leg, leading to some anxiety from fans if it could be in any way related to an injury given the litany of ailments she dealt with last season.

Caitlin Clark rocking a leg sleeve in practice today 🧐 pic.twitter.com/JwmsEDthJT — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) May 4, 2026

However, when asked by Indiana Fever On SI about the leg sleeve, White had this to say:

"It's a style thing. It looks good on her doesn't it?"