Fever Get Glimpse at Likely First Starting 5: Preseason Takeaways

The Indiana Fever are almost at full strength heading into the 2026 WNBA regular season.

And in the preseason finale, we perhaps got a glimpse at what will be the starting five come the opener against the Dallas Wings on May 9. The Fever started Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Monique Billings, and a returning Aliyah Boston vs. Nigeria.

It's still possible Lexie Hull could be in the starting lineup, but given she has been held out of the preseason due to what Fever coach Stephanie White dubbed a "nagging" hamstring issue, and since Cunningham has gotten the work in that spot in the leadup, it's likely the latter gets the nod in the first game.

Billings tweaked her ankle in the contest, however, she seemed to be ok on the bench. She was ruled out for the second half. Fever coach Stephanie White said Billings told her she is going to be fine after the game, though she will be evaluated further.

Regardless, the Fever's first five looked sharp, as did their offense overall. Of course, it wasn't against WNBA competition, nonetheless, it's fair to assume the potency will carry over after seeing the Clark and Boston combination didn't miss a beat in Boston's first action of the year.

There was even one play that saw them reverse roles, with Clark screening for Boston leading to a driving layup.

CAITLIN SCREEN ASSIST DONT RUN pic.twitter.com/p33z5qXxyY — correlation (@nosyone4) May 2, 2026

The Fever used the last exhibition rep to get into a flow, putting 70 on the board and taking a 41 point lead into halftime. Clark's strong individual play was also on display yet again, as she wrapped up the preseason averaging 13 points and 4 assists in just 15 minutes per contest.

Billings Flashes New Wrinkle

Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) poses for a photo Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are many reasons to like how Monique Billings fits in with the Fever. She can run the floor, rebound, defend, and has already proven herself to be a force as a screener for Clark.

Gotta get shooter open 👀 https://t.co/rLdqgYncFT — Monique Billings (@moniquebillings) May 1, 2026

But if there was one thing that could hold the squad back from fully thriving, it's that she isn't an outside shooter. However, Billings has taken open threes from the corner in the last couple contests with no hesitation, knocking down her lone attempt in the win over Nigeria. It's something to keep an eye on, as Billings expanding her range would add an entirely new dimension to the team's attack.

Raven Johnson and Makayla Timpson Impress

Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) poses for a photo Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie Raven Johnson kept up her stellar play. The backup point guard was all over the glass leading the team with 7 rebounds. Johnson continues to look like she is ready to contribute immediately, both behind Clark and perhaps beside her at times as well, with her defense clearly being pro-ready.

Meanwhile, last year's rookie, Makayla Timpson has looked progressively better in each exhibition contest. Timpson appears to have improved from 2025 when it comes to overall confidence and awareness. If she is able to contribute, the Fever's frontcourt doesn't appear so thin anymore. Timpson had 10 points in the first half while running with the regulars.

Veteran Damiris Dantas also shook off a rough outing versus Dallas, adding to the encouraging signs regarding depth amongst the team's bigs.

Overall, this was more a tuneup for the Fever than anything, but it was also an opportunity to make sure their high-powered offense is in full gear when the results count.