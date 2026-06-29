Sydney Colson's Take on Caitlin Clark-Alyssa Thomas Flagrant Has Fever Fans Upset

During a June 29 segment on ESPN, Former Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson weighed in on whether she believed Alyssa Thomas should've received a flagrant foul for putting her closed fist on Caitlin Clark's throat during the Fever's June 25 game against the Phoenix Mercury.

"Looking at the game, nobody reacted in real time. Caitlin got up [and] ran down the court. You know, there was no indication that more was wrong," Colson said.

She later added, "Do I think it was a flagrant? Not at all. But I also grew up in an era where it's very physical. And this is the least of what I could consider a Flagrant 2."

Hearing this sentiment from Colson (who was Clark's teammate during the 2025 season) has Fever fans feeling disappointed, which they're asserting on social media.

X user @nosyone4 posted a screenshot of a graphic containing Colson's comment and wrote, "LMAO it’s a clear flagrant the gaslighting campaign from the wnba ecosystem has been hysterical to witness".

"@SydJConson it's a clear flagrant and you know that. I hope the selling out was worth it. Do better," @levelupsporting wrote, tagging Colson.

@FcBlanc0 wrote, "these clowns keep saying they grew up in an era where it was physical as if it’s a good thing. We want to watch basketball and not the ufc ffs".

"I can’t believe Syd said this. I was so irritated when I heard it!" @Faith4Love4Hope added.

"Man @SydJColson real disappointing. I know that had to hurt people to hear you say. Hope it was worth it," said @Fever_Rising_.

"Very disappointed in Syd Colson. Shows how backstabbing this league is. she said when she joined the Fever all her friends would no longer talk to her but it was God speaking to her. Whats God say now????" added @debotten161225.

"This is nasty from Syd. Deeply disappointing, too," added @Allie874.

This is nasty from Syd. Deeply disappointing, too. https://t.co/OlLjI4Dvwt — Allie 🤒 (@Allie874) June 29, 2026

"disappointed but not surprised," said @jani__21.

"oh syd i expected better from you😭," wrote @wbblana22.

"syd this so nasty..," said @XO198919.

Why Fever Fans Are Disappointed By Sydney Colson's Sentiment

While several members of the WNBA media have shared takes about this Caitlin Clark-Alyssa Thomas incident that don't align with how Fever fans are feeling, this one especially hurt because Colson spent a season playing with Clark on the Fever.

Plus, Colson has become beloved among the WNBA community for always being outspoken and sharing her own unique, unfiltered opinions on all matters in the past. This, to Fever fans, felt like a departure from that, likely because they interpreted it as Colson not wanting to ruffle feathers with her peers.

There's no way of knowing whether Colson truly believes this shouldn't have been a flagrant foul, or whether she was just sharing this because she was speaking on such a big stage. But because it's what she said, Fever fans have no choice but to take her sentiment to heart, which adds to their disappointment.

What's more, Fever fans probably felt like Colson would have more empathy for Clark, given that she saw first-hand the kind of pressure she's under and the scrutiny she faces just by being the biggest star in the league.

But perhaps the biggest reason of all for this disappointment is that what Thomas did was about as clear a flagrant foul as there could be. Fever fans certainly feel this way, as did the WNBA, which is why they ruled it a Flagrant 2 and suspended Thomas for a game after the fact. In other words, Fever fans strongly disagree with Colson's view of what happened and the fallout from it.

Colson is within her rights to have whatever opinion she'd like. But this one didn't do her any favors with her former franchise.