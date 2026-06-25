Stephanie White Gets It Right on 'Disrespectful' Caitlin Clark Double Standard

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said what needed to be said.

Caitlin Clark left the team's loss to the Phoenix Mercury with an injured back, but before she was hurt, Clark was on the receiving end of a dirty play from Alyssa Thomas that saw Thomas drive her fist into Clark's neck while the Fever star was lying on the floor. It happened with the ball out of the play after a battle for a loose ball. No foul was called.

Alyssa Thomas with the punch to Caitlin Clark’s throat



No foul on the play pic.twitter.com/aX7p5CtiGO — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 25, 2026

Clark was also undercut on two three-point attempts, which has been happening with regularity in recent contests. Fouls were called, but review didn't lead to upgrades. Of course, the purpose of the reckless foul call in these situations is to enforce against impeding landing space for shooters, as that can result in injury.

This all led to the Fever coach unloading from the podium.

"It was egregious. The fact that it was a no call...number one, you gotta call it. It's absolutely egregious and utterly disrespectful," White said.

"And then, number two, you're coming in here aware of what happened two nights ago, and that s*** still happens. Absolutely unacceptable. And the reckless closeout that they actually review and the foot still comes down on top of the defender's foot, that wasn't upgraded. Absolutely disrespectful.

"We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren't called. And I just say again, absolutely unacceptable," she added.

White went on to call out what she sees as a double standard with how Clark is officiated.

"She is not called the same way everybody else is called," White stated in pleading for consistency.

Here’s White after I asked about Clark’s injury and the fist to the neck, then @RomeovilleKid follows up: https://t.co/r1EoDrGYxi pic.twitter.com/erKYxS0JZL — Tony East (@TonyREast) June 25, 2026

White wasn't done there either.

"I mean the fist in throat, it's crazy. It's dangerous," she said in addressing the Thomas play specifically.

"The landing spot, when you went to review it, and she still comes down on top of another foot. I don't know, because to me that's like a do-over on a test. How do you screw it up again? When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating. But I thought those were just more egregious," she concluded.

Caitlin Clark Officiating Had to Be Called Out

Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts in the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The position here has been that White has missed some opportunities to back Clark and that she should have been calling out the differences in the way Clark is officiated compared to how her opponents are, as often Clark is whistled for seemingly light contact while battling through much more on the other end.

Such things have been allowed to fester and they needed to be spoken up about.

White did so forcefully on Wednesday night, though it had to come after the unfortunate circumstances of Clark's injury and the dirty play from Thomas.

It remains to be seen what will done about by the WNBA. But White making sure the issues were voiced loud and clear is a step in the right direction.