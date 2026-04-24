The Indiana Fever's Biggest X-Factor Might Not Be Who You Think

In many ways the Indiana Fever are a known commodity. As long as Caitlin Clark is healthy, the Fever should know what they are getting from the top of the roster.

Clark will lead a charge flanked by fellow All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Indiana also retained Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, so the core of the squad is proven and intact.

In addition, free agent forward pickup Monique Billings should fit in seamlessly. Billings and Clark developed quick chemistry at Team USA and her size, ability to run the floor, screensetting prowess, finishing skills, and rebounding should check many boxes for the team.

But beyond that, the Fever will be looking at the rest of the roster for contributions. And one player brought in during free agency is an intriguing possible solution to some issues that have previously plagued the squad—Myisha Hines-Allen.

Hines-Allen is entering her ninth season and most recently played on the Minnesota Lynx team that went to the WNBA Finals in 2024 before spending last year in Dallas, on a league-worst Wings team.

While there was nothing particularly bad about her individual numbers (7.6 points and 6 rebounds in 22 minutes a night), there's no sugarcoating how poor the team performance was when she was on the floor.

However, team performance statistics are subject to overall talent and fit. And Hines-Allen brings some traits that could fill specific needs for the Fever.

Indiana is not exactly chockfull of depth in the frontcourt. Hines-Allen could provide a versatile piece there, as though she will be undersized height wise (she's 6-foot-1) against larger teams, she makes up for that with strength and toughness. Which helps her on the boards.

Hines-Allen averaged 9.8 rebounds per 36 minutes for Dallas last season, and her total rebound percentage was 15.6 (which means she grabbed close to 16% of available rebounds). That was good for 14th in the league. For reference, Boston ranked 11th at 16.5. So when it comes to the glass, the Fever should be able to go smaller with Hines-Allen without sacrificing in the paint.

Indiana has long been in search of a competent stretch-four, and that's another place Hines-Allen could step in. She is by no means a tremendous shooter from deep, but she has knocked down close to 34% of shots beyond the arc in her career. That number jumps to 36% on corner threes, including well over 40% from there the last two seasons. The caveat being that those attempts made up a very small portion of her shot diet, but they are exactly the kind of looks she could get fed playing alongside Clark.

Hines-Allen is also adept at putting her head down and running in transition, has historically converted at a solid clip near the basket (63% from 0-3 feet over her career), and has the physical stature to set strong screens. Meaning she has all the tools necessary to play multiple positions for the Fever and fit in with their uptempo play style.

Caitlin Clark Wanted Myisha Hines-Allen

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) poses for a photo Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hines-Allen was a low-cost, high-upside option for Indiana. She is on a one-year protected $315,000 deal (which is just above league average) after playing on a contract that wasn't too far below the maximum last season.

She made it clear that the decision to join the Fever was easy, especially given the chance to play with Clark, and that she found out Clark wanted to play with her. When asked at media day for the reason she chose Indiana, Hines-Allen had this to say.

“Winning. Being able to play with Caitlin Clark, I think that was a huge eye opener. Like, I have the opportunity to play with one of the greatest players that’s ever gonna play the game of basketball. So, for me, once I also heard that she really wants me here, too, I was like, 'Oh, well let's get it done then! There's no questions about it.'"

Myisha Hines-Allen on choosing to sign with the Fever



“Winning. Being able to play with Caitlin Clark. I think that was a huge eye opener like I have the opportunity to play with one of the greatest players that’s ever gonna play the game of basketball. ” pic.twitter.com/IuTb3vKfcT — correlation (@nosyone4) April 22, 2026

Hines-Allen's mix of toughness and her skillset could lead to her no-brainer free agency decision playing dividends. The Fever brought her in for a reason—and if she delivers, Indiana's frontcourt concerns may have an answer.