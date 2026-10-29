Tyrese Maxey's 'Cold' Caitlin Clark Assessment Shows Stardom Role Reversal

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark was in the building for the Pacers' home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, which the 76ers won 114-109.

Clark and LeBron James (who is playing in his first season with the 76ers) have shown each other a lot of mutual respect in the past. But it was another 76ers superstar, Tyrese Maxey, whose comments about seeing Clark last night are getting the most attention.

"That was my first time really meeting her. But honestly, like, shoot, just another person that I like to watch. She's cold; she's nice," Maxey said of Clark, per an X post from WISH-TV News.

"Seeing her today was really cool. Sometimes you try not to fan out, but it was really cool seeing her. This is her building; she plays here too... So it was good seeing her. She's nice," he added, referencing that both the Fever and the Pacers play home games in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

"Another person I like to watch... She cold"@sixers guard Tyrese Maxey said it was "really cool" to meet Caitlin Clark at tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/P3WvWoqyWU — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) October 29, 2026

Tyrese Maxey's Starstruck Caitlin Clark Comment Shows Fever Star's Popularity

Maxey finished Wednesday night's win with a game-high 27 points. He's currently averaging 28.4 points per game, which is the fifth-highest in the NBA. His 28.3 points per game last season were also the fifth-highest in the league, proving that he's one of the sport's most lethal scorers.

Yet, he's starstruck when seeing Caitlin Clark.

This has got to be a foreign feeling for Maxey, as it would be for any other NBA player, who is usually on the receiving end of any starstruck sentiment. And the fact that the roles were reversed with Clark serves as further proof that Clark is on another level of stardom, not just to other WNBA players, but to so many of their NBA counterparts.

Not that Fever fans need to be reminded of this. After all, like Maxey, they love to watch her compete, as does anybody else who truly enjoys basketball at its highest form.

Clark and LeBron James also met up with each other after Wednesday's game. Unlike Maxey, Clark and James have met each other multiple times, and James (who finished the win with 13 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds) probably doesn't share Maxey's starstruck feeling toward Clark, given that he's the most famous basketball player in the world and one of the world's most famous athletes.

But the fact that he took time to meet and speak with Clark after playing a game is another sign of respect for No. 22.