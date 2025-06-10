Liberty Get Good Injury News vs. Sky
The New York Liberty got some good news and bad news on the injury report for the Chicago Sky's Tuesday visit to Barclays Center.
As the Liberty attempt to stay perfect against Chicago, the medical list features no names except for Jonquel Jones, who is listed as questionable with a right ankle ailment. Finally absent is Nyara Sabally, who is set to take the floor for the first time since May 22.
A status of questionable is perhaps one of the better bits of news the Liberty could've received after she left last Thursday's game in Washington early. Jones departed during first quarter action after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. She attempted to return to the game at halftime but was eventually ruled out for the remainder.
With the Sky's super sophomore duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese coming to Brooklyn, the Liberty (8-0) will have some interior help on the floor in the form of Sabally, who has missed the last six games with a knee injury.
Sabally, the surprise heroine of the clinching game of last year's WNBA Finals, was mostly kept out for precautionary reasons, as lower body ailments have frequently interrupted her domestic professional career. She tallied a combined eight points and rebounds each in the first two wins of the season before she was sidelined.
On the visitors' side, Chicago (2-5) will play its first game since enduring some heartbreaking news about one of its franchise faces and newly-crowned Liberty champion: Courtney Vandersloot, who recently became the Sky's all-time leading scorer, tore her ACL in Saturday's loss to Indiana and will miss the rest of the 2025 season. Vandersloot had returned to Chicago, her WNBA home for her first dozen seasons, over this past offseason after two years in New York.
Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!