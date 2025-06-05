Liberty Legend Praises Sabrina Ionescu's Passion
BROOKLYN — Tina Charles continues to carry the New York Liberty's torch in several statistical categories but she might need to make room on her granite pedestal fairly soon.
Charles was back in New York over the weekend to face the Liberty as a member of the Connecticut Sun, where she's the star of another WNBA rebuild project. Though she last donned seafoam in 2019, Charles still stands as the Liberty's all-time leader in rebounds, scoring, and other assorted tallies built over a six-year career between Manhattan and Westchester.
Hot on her trail is Sabrina Ionescu, who recently moved into second place on the Liberty's all-time defensive rebounding list, as well as fourth on the scoring ledger. Chasing Charles in both departments and showing no signs of slowing down, Ionescu earned high praise from the ex-seafoam star before the two sides did battle at Barclays Center.
"I think it's her passion for the game, her will to want to win, not backing down, not giving up on herself or her shot, especially when, if it's not going down," Charles told Liberty on SI prior to the Liberty's 100-52 win when asked about the ways Ionescu fills the requirements and expectations of leading New York basketball. "She's about being selfless, being able to find the open players around her. I think she's been growing with the game and she's definitely a different player since we've seen her home rookie year."
Ionescu has effectively taken over the title of Liberty franchise face from Charles since the latter was traded prior to the 2021 season. The point guard has left a lasting mark on the Liberty record books in only four full seasons, the most recent of which ended in the franchise's first postseason trophy hoist.
A Queens native and Christ the King alum, Charles mentioned last season that she remains a fan of the Liberty "from afar" despite her continued WNBA travels taking her elsewhere. Charles spent last season with the Atlanta Dream and became the league's all-time leading rebounder as well as its second-leading scorer in WNBA history behind Diana Taurasi. She returned to her original WNBA employers over the last offseason.
"I can't really say what it's going to look like, but I'm just very thankful to be able to dock this uniform as it's closing at its closing end, because the I can see the light at the tunnel," the 36-year-old Charles said of her potential professional finale. "[I came back to Connecticut] to just be able to give back. I think that's what's literally made my career full circle, just knowing how young this team is and [how] just a vet like myself, just my position with them, can help them to flourish and have fruitful careers like my own."
