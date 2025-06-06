WATCH: Sabrina Ionescu Sets Liberty, WNBA 3-Point Records
The New York Liberty officially named a new three-point queen on Thursday night in Washington.
With the 400th and 401st three-pointers of her WNBA career, Sabrina Ionescu is now the all-time deep ball leader in Liberty history, surpassing Crystal Robinson in the first quarter of action against the Washington Mystics are CareFirst Arena.
It's the latest New York honor for Ionescu, the homegrown metropolitan franchise face who arrived as the top pick out of Oregon in the 2020 draft. Ionescu's 400th tally also made history on a national level: at 151 games, she is the fastest to reach the numerical landmark in WNBA history, breaking Diana Taurasi's record by seven games.
Currently in the midst of her fifth full season in a Liberty uniform, Ionescu has spent the early portions of this season moving her name up the Liberty record books: in addition to her new three-point record, Ionescu also moved into fourth on the team's all-time scoring list and second on the list of defensive rebounds.
Ionescu's history helped the Liberty overcome a slow start at the top of the game, as New York trailed by five after the first, which saw them lost Jonquel Jones to an ankle injury. Behind a combined 25 first half points for Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, the Liberty recovered well enough to take a 15-point lead by the end of the opening 20.
