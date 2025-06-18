Bench Players Rally Liberty Past Dream

New York Liberty's 86 - 81 comeback win over Atlanta Dream wasn't just about the stars shining - it was about the spark provided by the players who don't always light up the box score. With Leonie Fiebich sidelined, New York's depth was tested, and the bench answered the call. They responded with energy, hustle, and impact plays that shifted momentum.

Jaylyn Sherrod, Marine Johannes and Nyara Sabally may not have stuffed the stat sheet, but their impact was undeniable. In a game where the Liberty needed hustle and grit, all three stepped up with timely plays, and effort that fueled a comeback. They came up big when it mattered most - their performances shouldn't be overlooked.

Brandon / Todd

It was rough first half for Jaylyn and Marine. The two combined for six of the Liberty's seven turnovers in the first half - three apiece. They struggled to find rhythm early. Things looked bleak in the third quarter when Atlanta came out swinging, pushing their lead to as many as 17 points.

What stood out was the trust Coach Sandy Brondello showed in her bench. Despite their early miscues, she went back to her undrafted second-year guard midway through the third - and Sherrod responded. Her stat line may not jump off the page, but her defensive pressure helped shift momentum. Sherrod finished as a team-high +9 in the third quarter.

Jaylyn only played eight minutes, but they were among the most energetic of the night.

“We needed some speed, and that’s what Jaylyn brings us,” Brondello said postgame. “She came in and did her role. It was a great eight and a half minutes, and it gave us a lot of energy. When someone plays that hard, the rest of them kind of react to it. And I think she sparked it. Nyara did as well.”

Natasha Cloud echoed that sentiment.

“Jaylyn completely shifted our momentum in that third. I know Sab really put us on the shoulders today, but when you’re talking about that third quarter, it was Jaylyn starting the shift, and I’m really proud of her," Cloud said.

The fourth quarter was Marine's time. She played the entire fourth quarter, making an impact with her defense and rebounding. Even without her usual scoring burst, she came up big in the final frame. She pulled down six rebounds and finished with a team-high +23 in plus/minus - proof of how impactful her presence was during New York's final push.

“And it’s great, we needed it,” said Brondello of Marine’s effort. “Because it was trying hard to find some energy. And we finally found it. Proud of how we responded and finally got this win against a really good team.”

Johannès reflected on the turnaround.

“Atlanta is a great team, but I think we didn’t show like our best image," she said. "So just feel like it’s starting on the defensive part and just staying together.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Nyara got the starting nod and made the most of it. Her hustle on both ends was critical, and her two-handed block in the fourth quarter - when the Liberty were still down by eight was a turning point. Sabally finished the game with 8 points, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. One of her two steals was eerily reminiscent of her clutch takeaway in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, sending the Barclay's crowd into a frenzy. She also knocked down a deep jumper in the fourth that further highlights her fearlessness in big moments. Nyara continues to prove she's not afraid to rise when her team needs her most.

The Liberty's comeback was a total team effort, but it doesn't happen without the bench setting the tone with defense, effort, and unselfish play. If New York wants to keep stacking wins while navigating life without Leo, this kind of production from the second unit will be key. Tuesday night was a promising sign of what this group is capable of when their number is called.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!