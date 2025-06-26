Breanna Stewart, Liberty Survive Ride of the Valkyries

Facing a home crowd basking in the glory of newfound WNBA basketball and the potential of their first three-game losing streak in nearly three full calendar years, the New York Liberty proved to be road warriors at the home of the Warriors.

Breanna Stewart put up a double-double while Kennedy Burke dazzled off the bench as the Liberty got back in the win column by withstanding the ride of the Golden State Valkyries to the tune of a 81-78 victory at Chase Center.

Stewart put up 23 points and 10 rebounds while Burke had 20 in relief thanks primarily to a quartet of triples. The Liberty (11-3) improved to 3-0 against the WNBA's newest franchise and will get to go for a season sweep in September in San Francisco.

Halfway through its road trip, the Liberty returns to action on Friday night for another late tip against the Phoenix Mercury (10 p.m. ET, Ion).

