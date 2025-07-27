First Update on Injured Liberty Stars Revealed

The New York Liberty are shorthanded yet reassured as they embark on a four-game road trip.

Per Madeline Kenney of the New York Post, the Liberty may avoided the worst when it comes to the status of Breanna Stewart: the seven-time All-Star and three-time champion underwent imaging on her right leg injury that removed her from Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks early and "avoided significant injury."

"She’ll be with the Liberty on this four-game road trip," Kenney said in a Sunday X post. "But the team plans to give her time to fully recover."

Breanna Stewart had imaging done on her right leg which showed she avoided significant injury after exiting last night's game, sources told The Post.



She'll be with the Liberty on this four-game road trip, but the team plans to give her time to fully recover.

Nyara Sabally is expected to be sidelined for the next 2-3 weeks out of an abundance of caution, The Post has learned.



Sabally has missed the last 3 games for rest after she was dealing with discomfort in her knee. She's doing better but team is prioritizing her long-term health

Stewart had a strong road trip despite some shooting struggles, finding newly-discovered talents at the point, averaging over four assists per game during the Liberty's eight-game homestand. She stepped out before the midway mark of the first and was immediately tended to by the Liberty training staff headed by Terri Acosta.

In the aftermath, Marine Johannes mentioned that Stewart was feeling "a bit sad" but was "okay" after seeing her in the locker room once the 101-99 last-second loss to the Sparks ended. Stewart is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds next to a career-best 3.9 assists so far this season.

Kenney also reported that reserve Nyara Sabally will be sat down for the next two-to-three weeks as she continues to work off knee issues. The Liberty have taken extra steps to assure Sabally's health after she has dealt with lower-body ailments throughout her career, including a torn ACL that wiped out her entire rookie season in 2022.

Following a homestand that saw them go 6-2, the Liberty now embark on a four-game road trip that begins on Monday in Dallas (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). New York also has a weekend double in Connecticut, as well as the first of four WNBA Finals rematches against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

