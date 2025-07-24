Liberty CBA Reps Enthused By All-Star Display

New York Liberty reps were among those who mixed business with pleasure at last weekend's WNBA All-Stat festivities. Despite several medically-induced absences, such as that of local legend Caitlin Clark, the annual basketball showcase enjoyed some lasting time among the weekend headlines in Indianapolis.

Saturday's main event lacked the competitive nature of last year's "Team USA vs. Team WNBA" proceedings, but the loudest statement was made during the pregame warm-ups, which saw participants don shirts bearing the message "Pay Us What You Owe Us" amidst ongoing financial discussions whose lack of resolution could lead to a work stoppage.

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates with New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud (9) on Friday, July 18, 2025, after Cloud won the WNBA All-Star skills contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was definitely was a risky thing to do, because people are down there to enjoy themselves," noted Liberty reserve Isabelle Harrison, one of the team's representatives on the WNBA Players' Association. "But we came down there very much on business, to stay together and to stand up for what we know, what we deserve ... to get a piece of the pie."

"It was just really big to have all those players into one room, because not only did we get to talk, but we just got to share what are our main values and what we want out of this new CBA. So the shirts, again, it was a big statement. People just need to see what the W players stand for and we've always spoken up, and we're not going to stop, especially when it comes to our money, we're going to be very vocal about that. So hopefully [commissioner] Cathy [Engelbert] got the message and we can come to an agreement."

The laid-back, breezy forecast of All-Star Weekend had a storm cloud hovering over it, as the events tipped off with the players and league engaging in collective bargaining agreement negotiations last Thursday. The current CBA expires on Oct. 31, a dozen days after the last possible date of the 2025 WNBA Finals, after players opted out of the deal two years early.

New York was said to have "at least four" women sit in on last Thursday's meeting: Breanna Stewart is one of several vice presidents on the league's players association under Seattle Storm rep Nneka Ogwumike while Harrison and Ionescu are the team's player reps. Cloud, Harrison's partner and an activist in matters both on and off the floor, also partook while Ionescu and Stewart wore the aforementioned shirts before partaking in the exhibition at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier forward Breanna Stewart (30) celebrates after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"I think we're just looking to have a better conversation about salaries and revenue share and things like that, understanding that the valuations of these new franchises are coming in, the expansion fees are coming in, the TV deals are coming in," Stewart said. "There's a lot of money coming in, and we're not seeing that in the way that we want to, so I think it was a great opportunity for us to kind of wear those shirts, not to be overly demonstrative about it."

"I think that's what we're in the room talking about, is understanding what's important to not only the top players, but the middle players, the new players coming in," Ionescu said of the negotiations. "It's figuring out where we can meet in the middle and in trying to accommodate everyone, and that's tough in a negotiation when it's not just like one player demanding what they want, but trying to understand how it impacts the rest of the league and the future of our league."

The shirts received a warm response from New Yorkers who weren't in Indianapolis, who appreciated the representation for all 156 players currently engaged in WNBA action.

"I though it was a great message," said Jonquel Jones, who saw the demonstration on social media. "I've heard some things about CBA negotiations and how things have been going, and so it's good to for us to kind of take a stand and just let the league know that we're going to be that we're in this together as players, and we're a united front. So I was happy to see that."

Jul 22, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison (21) drives past Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"We're a league that's growing, and every year it's going to get better and better," added Kennedy Burke. "It has to be fair, so we just want fair money, We just want everything to be fair. The game is growing ... You just have to pay us, because it's only fair to us, because the game is growing."

Revenue sharing amidst a WNBA windfall is far and away the most pressing issue in such discussions: like its NBA counterpart, the league is set to tip off a new media rights deal with Amazon, NBCUniversal, and The Walt Disney Company next season, one worth $2.2 billion. Further paydays coming from new expansion franchises are also incoming, as entry fees from Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia will also bring in nine figures.

Current revenue sharing affords nine percent to the players, who have made it clear that such a figure won't stand.

"All these teams are being added, we don't see a dime of it. How much does it cost to buy into our league? $200 million, it's around there, or some [stuff] like that. So why don't we see any of it?" Cloud asked. "This business is going to be a billion dollar business within 10 years, and they know that, so we're just going to continue to push for what we deserve, so that it's not only us reaping the benefits of what we've already earned, but the next generation of women don't have to fight to be a part of only 156 [players]. So this is about just progressing women in sports forward, but also about paying us what we're due."

Jun 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) shoots the ball over Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin (0) in the first half at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"We're really talking about trying to kind of put our best minds together and figuring out what that looks like on revenue share, on valuation, on new teams coming in, and how that impacts [all players]," Ionescu said. "I feel like we're just bringing in a bunch of new teams, crazy buy-ins of $200 million and [we want to know] how does that, how is that reflected in our salaries, as the league continues to gain more and more. I think that's something we're going to have to see here pretty soon."

Fans gathered in Indianapolis were aware of the implications and gains behind the weekend's events: as Engelbert presented the All-Star Game MVP award to Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, those gathered engaged in chants of "pay them!", a gesture that was noticed and appreciated by their idols.

"It's a special thing. I think our fans also know they love this league," Cloud said. "They invest in this league, in themselves, whether it's their money, their time, their energy, whatever it is. So to want to see the players that make their experience that much better at these games, at these venues, at these arenas, they know this is just a collaborative effort."

"We're pushing for what we deserve and what we're worth and our value in the CBA negotiations," Cloud continued. "We're not doing that same old [stuff]. So the league needs to bring us something better, and that's not in a disrespectful, that's not in an arrogant way. We're not looking for crumbs anymore. This league is a booming business. We wouldn't keep adding teams if it wasn't. So for all those people and all those weird fans, that think we shouldn't get paid, it's just ridiculous at this point."

The New York reps carried a similar aura to the one they carried before their Indianapolis excursion, as they voiced hope and optimism while remaining immovably steadfast.

"Obviously, we will get to an agreement," Ionescu said. "I think that's something that sometimes people forget in these situations. It's not like a brand deal that you're deciding with and, if it doesn't work out, and you're like, all right, I'll go to the next brand, no, you have to decide on being able to negotiate and come to terms. So at the end of the day, we'll always get it done, it's just how and when."

