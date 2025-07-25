Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu Releases Signature Shoe Hype Video

For New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, All-Star weekend didn't end in Indianapolis.

Ionescu's latest advertising offering, showcasing the new Nike Sabrina 3 model previously displayed during last weekend's exhibition festivities, brought in several shooters to help her out. With the latest footwear nicknamed the "blueprint," Ionescu and Co. embrace a theme of home renovation in the latest Nike Basketball commercial.

Basketball Hall-of-Fame Steve Nash dons a fake mustache to take on de facto hosting duties of "Hoop Improvement," a hardwood-inspired take on the Tim Allen-starring sitcom "Home Improvement."

Hoopers get your hard hats. It’s time to go to work.



The Sabrina 3 ‘Blueprint’ is available now. pic.twitter.com/hTF7SR0lP3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) July 24, 2025

On hand to help the Liberty point guard with her "latest reno" are several hardwood stars, including Andraya Carter, Tyler Herro, and Ausar Thompson, all clad in Ionescu-branded hard hats. The ad ends with Ionescu promising "just a few small improvements" as she sinks one from the foul line, interrupting the work of McDonald's All-American and USC commit Jazzy Davidson.

Matching her on-floor acumen with an expansive business portfolio, Ionescu has made her television presence felt on game day: fresh off her fourth All-Star appearance (which yielded her second victory in the WNBA's 3-Point Contest), Ionescu has appeared in several advertising offerings during media timeouts, previously repping CarMax, The Home Depot, and Michelob Ultra.

The Liberty have certainly enjoyed a bit of home improvement under the watch of Ionescu, the top pick of the 2020 draft out of Oregon: New York has reached the WNBA postseason in each of her first four full seasons and took home its first championship last fall. Ionescu played a major role in the win, notably sinking a game-winning three-pointer at the end of Game 3 of the championship set. against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sabrina 3 "Blueprint" is currently available to purchase on Nike.com

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!