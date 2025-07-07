Isabelle Harrison Questionable For Liberty After Injury Departure

The New York Liberty may have avoided the worst when it comes to the status of one of their depth stars.

A Sunday loss to the Seattle Storm was particularly troubling after second unit standout Isabelle Harrison was forced to leave early due to an apparent lower body injury sustained during third quarter action.

The Liberty updated her status on the injury on the injury report for Tuesday's upcoming contest against the Las Vegas Aces (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), listing her as questionable with a right knee ailment. Jonquel Jones, on the other hand, will miss her seventh consecutive game as she continues to work her way back from an ankle injury.

The mere fact that there's a possibility that Harrison can play on Tuesday is an inspiring sign in its own right after her emotional exit from Sunday's game: Harrison got tangled up with teammate Leonie Fiebich as they attempted to guard Dominique Malonga under the basket and stayed on the Brooklyn hardwood.

Seattle's Alysha Clark immediately provided Harrison with a towel to ensure some privacy after the incident and Harrison later walked off gingerly with the assistance of head athletic trainer Terri Acosta and her staff. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello later stated that Harrison was undergoing imaging in the aftermath of the 79-70 defeat.

Though New York (12-6) has dropped six of its last nine, Harrison has broken out as a reliable depth star: in her last four games before Sunday, Harrison posted a plus-minus of 31, the best in New York in that span. She played three minutes on Sunday prior to her medically-induced departure.

