Jimmy Fallon Introduces New Game With Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu

Fresh off her electrifying win as the WNBA 3-Point Contest Champion, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu lit up late night with her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon - and she didn't come empty-handed. With her 3-Point Contest trophy in hand, Sabrina hit the stage ready to discuss WNBA All-Star weekend, Nike Sabrina 3s, and discuss winning a championship in New York.

The Liberty guard surprised Fallon with a pair of Nike Sabrina 3s, and also gifted a pair to Adam Sandler. Sandler returned the favor by wearing the sneakers on stage during his own interview with Fallon later in the show.

During the show, Fallon introduced a game he called The Tonight Show Starting Five, where he gives Sabrina a series of rapid-fire categories and asked her to name her starting five for each. The categories included: Starting Five Pregame Hype Songs, Starting Five Best Fast-Food Items, and Starting Five Greatest Players of All Time.

Todd Owyoung / The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Her starting five go-to pregame hype songs included, "Fast Car" by Luke Combs, "Heaven" by Kane Brown, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston, "For Life" by Kygo and "Better Together" by Luke Combs.

On fast food, Ionescu admitted she indulges in the offseason: In-N-Out burger and fries,

In-N-Out shake, a Krispy Kreme donut, and Crumbl cookies. "Some people don't like Crumbl", she joked, "but I love it".

When asked to name her starting five greatest players of all time, she responded playfully: "I'm going with myself", followed by Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, Breanna Stewart ("she's my teammate and the GOAT") and Adam Sandler.

.@sabrina_i20 shares her starting five of the greatest basketball players of all time 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/EjcdAaN72B — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 22, 2025

The segment highlighted Ionescu's versatility and sense of humor. The appearance on Fallon further supports Ionescu's growing presence both on and off the court. Between the trophy flex, the sneaker gifts, and her natural charisma, Sabrina Ionescu proved she's not just a star in the WNBA — she's a rising icon across pop culture.

