Liberty Downed in the Desert By Mercury

Scorching shooting that served as a taste of their own medicine doomed the New York Liberty in the desert.

The Phoenix Mercury used a barrage of three-pointers to take deal the Liberty its fourth loss in the last six games, as an offensive showcase paved the way to a 106-91 victory at PHX Arena. Phoenix registered its second win over New York In eight days, having previously prevailed at Barclays Center last week.

Having stretched its WNBA-best winning streak to six games, the Mercury (12-4) sank a franchise-record 18 three-points, a dozen alone coming from the arms of either Satou Sabally and former New Yorker Sami Whitcomb. It was one short of the WNBA single game record that the Liberty have set twice this season.

Once again missing Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty (11-4) never led after Phoenix immediate responded to their game-opening basket. Breanna Stewart led the way for New York with 17 points, making a bit of history on an otherwise dire evening by becoming the eight players to reach 2,000 points in a Liberty uniform.

The Liberty closes its road trip on Sunday afternoon when it faces the Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET, WWOR).

