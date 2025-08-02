New York Liberty On SI

Liberty Drops 4th in a Row to Tina Charles, Sun

The New York Liberty have now dropped four in a row after a weekend-opening loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Aug 1, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) drives the ball against New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The New York Liberty's Emma Meesseman era didn't get off to a good start.

Officially signed by New York on Friday, Meesseman was on the Liberty bench but did not partake in the ensuing 78-62 loss to the cellar-dwelling Connecticut Sun.

Marina Mabrey flirted with a double-double to the tune of 18 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds each while Liberty legend Tina Charles had 15. Leila Lacan and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had matching 16-point on 6-of-8 box score for the Sun, (5-21), which previously dropped a 48-point decision in Brooklyn earlier this summer

Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points in defeat for the Liberty, who once again played without the contributing triumvirate of Kennedy Burke, Nyara Sabally, and All-Star starter Breanna Stewart. Ionescu also led the team with seven rebounds and five assists. The Liberty leaped out to an early 14-5 lead but thing steadily went downhill from there, as any and all momentum was frequently interrupted by turnovers and inconsistency.

It was another dire setback for the Liberty (17-10), which has now dropped four in a row in with several major women sidelined. That excuse won't be embraced by the Liberty, who lost 23 turnovers, their most in a single game since May 2022.

New York will have an instant chance at revenge on Sunday afternoon, as they'll wrap up a doubleheader against Connecticut at the casino/resort (1 p.m. ET, My9).

