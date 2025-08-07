Liberty's Biggest Community Event Returns

The New York Liberty announced the return of the Brooklyn Dribble, presented by Ticketmaster, the team's largest and most vibrant community event.

In 2024, the inaugural Brooklyn Dribble brought together over 2,000 fans, making it the largest community event the team has hosted since moving to Brooklyn. But beyond the numbers, it marked something deeper: intentional investment in building lasting roots in the borough.

The Brooklyn Dribble is a free, open-to-the-public community event where young participants and their families will dribble basketballs along a one-mile path through the park, ending in a Liberty Fan Fest. The team expects thousands to attend.

The Liberty Fan Fest, held at the end of the dribble route, will feature interactive games, giveaways, entertainment, and appearances from Liberty players and team personal.

NY Liberty

“After such incredible turnout and response to 2024, the New York Liberty could not be more excited to bring The Brooklyn Dribble back for a second year,” said Keia Clarke, New York Liberty, Chief Executive Officer. “The Brooklyn Dribble is about more than celebrating our team – it’s about bringing people together, honoring the community that has continued to show up and support us, and creating meaningful and lasting memories in Brooklyn, together.”

The Brooklyn Dribble is more than a parade of basketballs bouncing. It's a celebration of community, youth empowerment, and love for the game. As part of their social responsibility platform, the Liberty have been a force in expanding youth hoops access across the city.

While the Liberty continue to compete at the highest level in the WNBA, the organization has also established itself as a presence in Brooklyn far beyond the court. Through events like the Brooklyn Dribble, the team aims to inspire the next generation of fans and players while strengthening ties in the communities it serves.

The Brooklyn Dribble begins at Brooklyn Bridge Park the morning of September 7. Registration is free and open to the public.

Of course we had to run it back!🤩



Tipping off another Brooklyn Dribble on Sunday, 9/7 at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 6 + 2 ⛹️‍♀️



Join us for a 1 mile dribble parade and fan fest with performances, food trucks, face painting & SO much more. You don’t wanna miss!!!



Register… pic.twitter.com/gzOt3OBGbP — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) August 6, 2025

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!