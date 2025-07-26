Liberty's Breanna Stewart Suffers Injury

The injury bug apparently wasn't done with the New York Liberty just yet.

Breanna Stewart left Saturday's Liberty game against the Los Angeles Sparks early with an apparent non-contact injury, leaving for the New York locker room before the midway mark of the first quarter.

Stewart, fresh off her third All-Star appearance as a member of the Liberty, was immediately tended to by head athletic trainer Terri Acosta upon her departure. She appeared to be working something off after coming up slow as Kelsey Plum sank a three in the corner just before head coach Sandy Brondello called timeout. She was replaced by Kennedy Burke when play resumed.

oh no



Stewie goes down with what looks like a pulled muscle. Hammy? pic.twitter.com/LOLDBTRh7t — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) July 26, 2025

Though Stewart isn't shooting to her usual lofty standards, she has been a force in rebounding and distribution, averaging 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last seven games, which have created the longest Liberty homestand of the season, one that's ending on Saturday night against the surging Sparks. Stewart had a three and a rebound prior to her departure.

The Liberty (17-6) was inching toward full health upon the return of reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, missing only reserve forward Nyara Sabally on Saturday night against the surging Sparks. Though they dropped six of nine with Jones ailing, they've since recovered to win each of their last five, the longest active streak on the WNBA leaderboard.

New York is embarking on an eventful road trip after this homestand, which has seen them win six of its first seven. It'll face the Dallas Wings on Monday before facing the Minnesota Lynx in the first of four WNBA Finals rematches through Aug. 19 on Wednesday. The trip ends with a weekend in Uncasville to face the Connecticut Sun.

[[UPDATE: 8:00 p.m. ET]]: Stewart has been diagnosed with a lower leg injury and has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game

