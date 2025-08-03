Liberty Ends Losing Streak in Emma Meesseman's Debut

UNCASVILLE—The New York Liberty finally found daylight against the Connecticut Sun.

Sabrina Ionescu first double-double of the season and Emma Meesseman's awaited debut helped end the Liberty's longest losing streak in three calendar years, as New York avenged a Friday defeat to the Connecticut Sun with an 87-78 victory on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

New York (18-10) had dropped four in a row entering Sunday's game and was able to salvage a four-game road trip with the closing victory.

Ionescu paired a season-best 36 points with 11 rebounds, the former tally opening with 16 of the Liberty's 25 points in the opening period alone. Jonquel Jones was behind her with 21 points and a board short of joining Ionescu in the double-double sisterhood.

Granted entry into the Liberty starting lineup less than 48 hours after her signing was made official, Meesseman worked off the rust in the first half before scoring each of her 11 tallies over the latter 20 to keep the pesky Sun at bay.

Connecticut (5-22) was led by 17 points from Liberty legend Tina Charles. The Sun, which took a 78-62 win over the Liberty on Friday night, will have a chance to split the season's quartet on Aug. 25 in Brooklyn.

In the meantime, the Liberty have another chance to take revenge on Tuesday night when they return for the first half of a home-and-home against the Dallas Wings (7 p.m. ET, WWOR). Dallas previously downed the Liberty in Arlington on Monday night by a 92-82 decision in a game they led by as much as 30.

