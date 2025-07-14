Liberty Fan Goes Viral For Interaction with Refs

One New York Liberty fan tried to offer a vital assist as her team completed a comeback victory over the Atlanta Dream.

A seafoam supporter went viral in the wake of Sunday's triumph, which saw New York erase a 19-point deficit en route to a 79-72 decision: protesting a foul call against Liberty star Leonie Fiebich in a tight final frame, the fan offered her glasses to officials as the German two-way threat asked for clarification.

The indirect encounter, captured by My9 cameras on the local broadcast, went viral on the WNBA social media scene as part of an eventful day on the circuit (h/t @theresuh219 on X). Eye surgeon brand LASIK.com offered perhaps the most prominent response, offering to handle any such sight issues for free.

The lady trying to give the ref her glasses after a foul on Fiebich 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/np32BmxRge — Theresa 🗽 (@theresuh219) July 13, 2025

"Doesn’t even need the glasses," LASIK.com quipped. "We offer all WNBA refs LASIK for free!"

Offering free redemption for questionable calls appears to be a bit of a running gag for LASIK.com, whose pinned post on its X account offers the same procedure for a controversial officiating decision in January's AFC Championship Game, which saw Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen denied a crucial first down that could've helped prevent the Kansas City Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl.

The fan in question was no doubt not the only Barclays Center visitor who had qualms with officiating on Sunday: the Dream had 28 free throw attempts compared to only 11 for New York, who hit all but one in the road back to victory.

The Liberty have managed to make the best out of such situations over their recent turn of prosperity: over the last two seasons, New York has now won three games where their opponent shoots more than 16 free throws than them. The rest of the league has earned only three such wins combined.

